Vail Dance Festival reaches out

The Vail Dance Festival offers community programs that help children attend performances by offering free tickets.

Special to the Daily

Community Arts Access will continue offering complimentary tickets to Vail Dance Festival events this year. As the festival’s outreach program, CAA has added two coordinators, Sheena Jeffers and Molly Braxton, to help facilitate the charitable program.

CAA’s mission is to fight socioeconomic barriers by providing free access to Vail Dance performances. Introduced during the 2016 season to further the festival’s commitment to introduce dance to new audiences, CAA builds on existing Vail Dance Festival outreach programs, which offer free performance tickets to local children.

The 2019 Vail Dance season runs from July 26 to Aug. 10 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The festival was established in 1989, and artistic director Damian Woetzel leads the festival as well as the Juilliard School in New York.