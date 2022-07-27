Vail Dance Festival opens Friday

New York City Ballet's Mira Nadon performing George Balanchine's "Stars and Stripes" at the 2021 Vail Dance Festival.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo

There is no such thing as the one, single performance you have to see at the Vail Dance Festival. It’s about the whole shebang. What started as an opportunity in 1989 to host the Bolshoi Ballet Academy has evolved into a veritable movement spanning weeks, genres, companies and artists.

Limón Dance Company performs “A Choreographic Offering” Choreography by José Limón.

Peter Cai/Courtesy photo

There are new works created in Vail, both music and dance. Partnerships and performances between dancers who don’t usually dance together. Pop-up, interactive events in the middle of town. Educational talks. Classes with masters. Events that are part performance, part peek behind the curtain. Musicians. Artists. Fans. And at the helm, Artistic Director Damian Woetzel who, with a reverence for George Balanchine and an ability to see raw talent and nurture it, continues to push the boundaries of dance as art form, experience and celebration. The Vail Dance Festival is as much for the artists as it is for the audience, and it starts Friday.

Unity Phelan and Calvin Royal III perform an excerpt from George Balanchine’s “Apollo” in 2021. Choreography by George Balanchine.

Christopher Duggan/Courtesy photo

Four visiting companies anchor the schedule — Festival favorites New York City Ballet MOVES, plus three more making their Festival debuts: Ephrat Asherie Dance, Limón Dance Company and DanceAspen. Focusing on such varied disciplines as ballet, modern dance and street dancing, the companies offer an incredible diversity of programming. To attend any of these performances is to gain a bit of understanding into each company’s repertory, focus and breadth.

Other performances mix and match excerpts and dancers from various companies, something for which Woetzel has developed a reputation. Opening Night, International Evenings (two programs) and Closing Night/Dance for $20.22 all expand what’s expected into new territory. Where else can you see a Memphis Jooker, New York City Ballet principal and tap dance ingenue and so many more sharing the stage? The fast-paced performances are carried along with a unique energy that is downright infectious.

Years ago, the Festival started investing in new choreography, which can be seen in NOW Premieres. With this season’s program, Woetzel will have helped cultivate 100 new works from inception to fruition. Including music as well as choreography, it’s a lasting legacy to the arts world that helps establish the Vail Dance Festival’s reputation. Sometimes, Woetzel seems to know a dancer is ready to progress into choreography even before he or she does. This year, most of the new works are by female choreographers. While NOW Premieres offers a look at the new works, the UpClose performance invites the audience to look behind the curtain at how it came to be. Details and insight are interspersed with dance excerpts to illustrate some of the “why” and “how” that go into the “what.”

Caili Quan and Robbie Fairchild perform “Caili and Robbie” at the 2021 Festival.

Christopher Duggan/Courtesy photo

Live music is a major highlight of the Festival, at first enhancing and then helping shape various programs. Musicians include vocalists and instrumentalists, including beloved NYCB pianist Cameron Grant. Composer-in-Residence Caroline Shaw returns with newly commissioned work for choreography by Caili Quan. Bluegrass mandolinist Chris Thile of Punch Brothers fame has been collaborating with choreographer Justin Peck, and audiences will get to see the 30-minute piece during the last two performances of the Festival: NOW Premieres and Dance for $20.22.

In addition to all of the proper performances, an abundance of master classes is being offered. Take lessons with a variety of individual dancers and companies focusing on ballet, hip hop, tap, Broadway, general repertory and more. Likewise, a series of educational events with the Conversations on Dance podcast will highlight many of the Festival’s artists.

Vail Dance Festival runs from July 29 through August 9. Visit VailDance.org for more information.