Vail Dance Festival pulls back the curtain with two UpClose performances this season

Ever wanted to know what it takes to prepare for a performance at the world-renowned Vail Dance Festival?

Tonight, the first UpClose evening of the season will be presented at 6 p.m. onstage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, allowing audiences a rare candid glimpse of superstar dancers, musicians, choreographers and composers at work as they prepare for performances at the Festival. An additional UpClose performance will take place later this week on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the same time.

“A core mission of the Vail Dance Festival is to foster collaboration and creativity between artists of all backgrounds and disciplines,” said Artistic Director Damian Woetzel, who created the signature program in 2007. “Each season we look forward to presenting these one-of-a-kind rehearsal style performances and welcoming audiences into our process to share how we work. It is our hope that these unique experiences provide an ever greater understanding of what the challenges and rewards are in what goes on the stage each year for the Festival. They are also a chance to just see the extraordinary dancers of today pushing their boundaries further and further which is tremendously exciting.”

The intimate, hour-long, program features live music, discussions with artists, and preview performances including works in progress that are set to have their premieres later in the Festival, which continues through Aug. 9.

Tonight’s UpClose performance will celebrate American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Calvin Royal III.

Tonight’s program will celebrate American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and Vail Dance Festival Artist-In-Residence Calvin Royal III. Hosted by Artistic Director Damian Woetzel, Royal will be joined by partners including Isabella Boylston, Unity Phelan, and Melissa Toogood, in repertory that will include works by George Balanchine, Merce Cunningham, and Christopher Wheeldon, as well as a first looks at the new ballets being created for Royal this season by Tiler Peck and Jamar Roberts.

The second UpClose program of the season on Wednesday, August 4 will go behind-the-scenes with the stars of the Festival, including Tony award-winner and resident choreographer of New York City Ballet Justin Peck rehearsing his newest work for the Festival featuring New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and American Ballet Theatre’s Herman Cornejo. Joining the evening will be the extraordinary musicians working with the Festival artists this year including Pulitzer Prize-winning Composer-In-Residence Caroline Shaw.

Included also are previews by Lil Buck and Lauren Lovette working on their world premiere, as well as Roman Mejia, Devon Teuscher, and Cory Stearns preparing for their performances on the upcoming International Evenings programs later in the week on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Also on Aug. 4, there will be a Pre-Performance UpClose Benefit Reception hosted by Broadway star and former New York City Ballet principal dancer Robbie Fairchild. Tickets are $150 and include hors d’oeuvres, libations, the opportunity to bid on beautiful jewelry and one-of-a-kind ballet inspired floral arrangements designed by Mr. Fairchild and his New York-based floral company boo-kay. Proceeds benefit Vail Dance Festival education and outreach initiatives.

Festival performances and master classes are on sale online at vaildance.org or through the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Box Office located at 530 S Frontage Road E in Vail. The Box Office hours are 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 970.845.TIXS (8497).

