Vail Dance Festival to debut 7 new commissioned works

The Dance Festival includes seven new commissioned works as well as newly commissioned music for two of the dances — in addition to all of the other events.

VAIL — From July 28 to Aug. 11, the Vail Dance Festival will celebrate its 30th year with a season of newly commissioned choreography and music, highlighting festival debuts by acclaimed companies and dancers who join an ever-expanding team of returning artists.

In the spirit of pioneering collaborations at Vail, the season is designed to give dancers and musicians the opportunity to experiment in new forms and with new partners. This year, the Vail Dance Festival will feature seven new commissions including a work by New York City Ballet resident choreographer Justin Peck, set to a new composition by the festival's Leonard Bernstein composer-in-residence, the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

Meet the dancers

Renowned companies appearing for the first time at the Dance Festival this season are American Ballet Theatre, Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Ballet Hispanico. They are joined by returning companies Dorrance Dance, which will perform alongside Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely in The Blues Project, and Philadelphia's BalletX, which will close the Dance Festival with a performance featuring a world premiere choreographed by Lil Buck.

The individual artists appearing in Vail this year hail from a wide range of dance and music styles and forms. Featured artists include Jared Angle; Isabella Boylston; Lil Buck; Preston Chamblee; Harrison Coll; Misty Copeland; Herman Cornejo; Patricia Delgado; Michelle Dorrance; Joseph Gordon; Francesca Hayward; Elena Heiss; Carla Korbes; Misa Kuranaga; Alban Lendorf; Lauren Lovette; Ashly Isaacs; Alicia Graf Mack; Roman Mejia; Miriam Miller; Rashaun Mitchell; Ron "Prime Tyme" Myles; Dario Natarelli; Tiler Peck; Unity Phelan; Silas Riener; Calvin Royal III; Marcelino Sambe; Cory Stearns; Melissa Toogood; and Devon Teuscher.

This season's scholar-in-residence will be Memphis jooker Phyouture. Musicians appearing at the Dance Festival include the resident string quartet Brooklyn Rider; Caroline Shaw; Cameron Grant; Kate Davis; Gabe Schnider; Savannah Harris; and festival music director Kurt Crowley (musical director of "Hamilton" on Broadway). Additionally, the Dance Festival will once again partner with the Breckenridge Music Festival.

Debut Dances

New works have been a growing part of the Dance Festival over the past decade, and 2018 brings new choreography and music forward on the NOW: Premieres program as well as on other nights throughout the festival. This year will see new choreography debuted by Lil Buck, Michelle Dorrance, Lauren Lovette, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Silas Riener and Rashaun Mitchell, and Claudia Schreier. The Dance Festival will also feature newly commissioned music for two of the dances by composers Caroline Shaw and Gabriela Lena Frank.

Vail Dance Festival opens exclusive Fan Club pre-sale ticketing to its Fan Club members on Feb. 13, and general ticket sales open to the public on Feb. 20.