Vail Dance Festival’s UpClose: Just Dances demonstrates how dance and social impact intertwine

Charles “Lil Buck” Riley performing during the Vail Dance Festival.

Erin Baiano | Special to the Daily

This Vail Dance Festival season’s UpClose: Just Dances explores the powerful relation of dance to the world we live in, focusing on how movement can create social impact. M.A.I. (Movement Art Is) co-founders Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, and Artist-In-Residence Lauren Lovette, lead a cast of festival stars in this UpClose rehearsal-style performance.

Lil Buck’s personal dance style is contemporary and frequently wears street clothes and Air Jordans while performing, so newcomers to the dance art form will likely find something accessible and familiar in the performance.

If you go …

What: Vail Dance Festival UpClose: Just Dances

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $50-$100 for seats, depending on availability.

More information: Visit vaildance.org or call 970-845-8497.