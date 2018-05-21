Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show starts June 17

VAIL — The Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show kicks off its 18th summer season with more than 135 vendors of local produce, food and artisans on Sunday, June 17, and runs every Sunday through Oct. 7 on East Meadow Drive.

From fresh local produce, locally-sourced artisanal products, food vendors and live music, the farmers market is a celebration of summer in the Vail Valley.

The Vail Farmers' Market offers local fruits, vegetables and meats. Locals are welcome to start shopping for produce at 9:30 a.m. to receive the best selection. On June 17, expect to find farmers selling fresh cherries, tomatoes, summer squash, apricots, cucumbers, peas, arugula, kale, salad mix, onions garlic and new potatoes and more in-season fruits and vegetables including Colorado's famous peaches will be coming soon.

Food, music & more

Bring your appetite on Sunday mornings also. With more than 40 food vendors, guests can sample the areas best food and enjoy a meal while browsing the market and enjoying the views of the Gore Range and the town of Vail.

Marketgoers can shop and dine while listening to top musicians perform throughout the summer. Live music at The Secret Garden during the farmers market will also begin on June 17 and run every weekend throughout the summer. Additionally, Jazz at the Market presented by Vail Jazz will begin July 1 and run through Aug. 26. For a list of all performances, visit

Recommended Stories For You

http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com.

"Now in its 18th year, the farmers' market offers more than 135 top quality local vendors and is a great way for visitors and locals alike to enjoy a relaxing summer day in the Vail Valley," said Angela Mueller, Vail Farmers' Market executive director. "The market takes place for 17 Sundays throughout the summer and we encourage everyone to come down and experience a morning with us. This year, patrons can expect to see chef demos, delicious food and produce samples, kids activities, unique artisanal products and more."

The Vail Farmers' Market is a pet friendly environment. Bring your own bag and refillable water bottle to the event. Visit

http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com for more information.