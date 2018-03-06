Vail Film Festival announces 2018 lineup celebrating female filmmakers

VAIL —The 15th annual Vail Film Festival returning April 5-8 will celebrate women filmmakers and will screen a diverse slate of almost 50 films, including narrative and documentary features as well as short and student films.

Films include the world premiere of Diane Bell's narrative feature, "Of Dust and Bones"; the Sundance hit "Leave No Trace," directed by Debra Granik; "Mary Goes Round," written and directed by Molly McGlynn, starring Aya Cash; "Write When You Get Work" written and directed by Stacy Cohran; and the U.S. premiere of Kerry David's documentary "Bill Coors: The Will to Live."

The Vail Film Festival will run from Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8.

"We are thrilled, once again, to shine a light on the talent and artistry of Women in Film," said newly appointed festival director Corinne Hara. "Discovering and supporting creative talent is what we're all about, especially when it tilts the scale toward the underrepresented. This year's program is overflowing with bold, captivating storylines. I highly recommend coming early and staying late."

In addition to screenings, Vail Film Festival passes provide access to the Shoot from the Heart workshop with Diane Bell; Women in Film panel discussion; and a series of networking receptions and the daily hospitality lounge, where pass holders can interact with filmmakers and professionals in the film community.

General admission tickets to individual films are sold 20 minutes before each film. To order passes, visit http://www.VailFilmFestival.com.

Narrative Feature Competition:

"Alaska is a Drag," Shaz Bennett (Colorado premier)

"Heaven's Floor," Lori Stoll (Colorado premier)

"Leave No Trace," Debra Granik

"Mary Goes Round," Molly McGlynn (Colorado premier)

"Of Dust and Bones," Diane Bell (Colorado premier)

"Sun Dogs," Jennifer Morrison (Colorado premier)

"The Long Dumb Road," Hannah Fidell

"Write When You Get Work," Stacy Cochran (Colorado premier)

Documentary Competition:

"Bill Coors: The Will to Live," Kerry David – (U.S. premiere)

"De Colores," Luz Marina Zamora (Colorado premier)

"Dragtivists," Savannah Rodgers, Alex Robinson (Colorado premier)

"Love Wins," Robin Camp (Colorado premier)

"My Tourette's," Alessandro Molatore (Colorado premier)

"Strike a Rock," Aliki Saragas (Colorado premier)

"Surviving Home," Jillian Moul, Matthew Moul (Colorado premier)

"The Faces of PHACS," Claire Berman, Megan Reznick, Staffan Hildebrand (world premier)

"Top Row," Karin Argoud

"Tribal Justice," Anne Makepeace

"To a More Perfect Union: US v. Windsor," Donna Zaccaro (Colorado premier)

Shorts Competition:

"Bedtime Story," Kevin Alejandro (Colorado premier)

"Bigfoot's Love Slave," Heather Tom (Colorado premier)

"Cuddle Buddy," Max Barbakow (Colorado premier)

"Fevah," Randall Dottin

"Game," Jeannie Donohoe (Colorado premier)

"Girl of the Sky," Ariel Martin –(Colorado premier)

"In Wonderland," Christopher Haydon (world premier)

"Internet Gangsters," Sam Friedlander (Colorado premier)

"Love on the Line," Nicole McKinnon (Colorado premier)

"Night Dancing," Barney Cokeliss

"Ovum, Luciano Blotta" (Colorado premier)

"Pushing Night Away," Jade Hærem Aksnes (Colorado premier)

"Santa Claus," Jeff Man (Colorado premier)

"The Duel," Amanda Barnes, David Speck (Colorado premier)

"The Invaders," Mateo Márquez (world premier)

"The Killing Game," Andrej iliev (Colorado premier)

"The Language of Ball," Ramón Rodríguez

"The Obituary," Jonathan Thompson (Colorado premier)

"The Real Thing," Brandon Kelley (Colorado premier)

"Uncle Silas," Sayra Player, Rebecca Billhart (Colorado premier)

"Unnatural Selection," Geneviève Delouche (Colorado premier)

"Who Decides," Mylissa Fitzsimmons (Colorado premier)

Student Film Competition:

"Aaron," Aviva Neuman (Colorado premier)

"Bier & Calippo," Paul Ploberger (U.S. premier)

"Night Call," Amanda Renee Knox

"Phototaxis," Melissa Ferrari (Colorado premier)

"Snowplow," Mia Niebruegge (Colorado premier)

"Sputnik: The Shock of the Century," Summer Royal (world premier)

"Vows," Mark McKinsey (Colorado premier)

Screenplay Competition, 1st Place Winners:

Animated: "Doodle," Jonathan Medici

Comedy: "New Reality," Carolyn Kras

Drama: "News Gals," David Dalessandro

Faith: "Showdown at Damascus," Don Driscoll

Science Fiction: "Pull," Marc Messenger

Thriller: "Phantom," Andrea Gibson

TV Series: "The Biggest Little," Craig Page

ABOUT THE VAIL FILM FESTIVAL

Celebrating its 15th year, the Vail Film Festival is widely recognized in the international filmmaking community for supporting emerging and critically acclaimed talent from around the globe.

The Vail Film Festival is presented by the Colorado Film Institute. More information can be found at http://www.VailFilmFestival.com.