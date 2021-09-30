Vail Film Festival announces 2021 award-winning films
The 18th Vail Film Festival concluded on Sunday night with an award ceremony recognizing jury and audience favorites
Organizers of the 18th annual Vail Film Festival, which celebrated women in film Sept. 23-26, have announced the official award recipients for this year’s festival.
“We are incredibly proud to shine a light on female filmmakers,” Vail Film Festival director Corinne Hara said. “The films being screened are interesting not only for the themes that are explored, but how women specifically address these themes. We are thankful to the many innovative and groundbreaking artists who joined us for this year’s festival. We also want to thank all of our sponsors, as well as our patrons, volunteers, and staff for their generous support.”
The festival’s executive director Sean Cross also acknowledged the challenges that filmmakers overcame during the pandemic to be able to show their work this past weekend.
“We are especially thankful to those filmmakers who were able to produce high-quality work in an unprecedented environment, and we hope that we can return to an in-person event next year so we can all celebrate these innovative films together,” Cross said.
Film winners
The 18th annual Vail Film Festival screened almost 80 films, including narrative features, documentaries, short films and student films. The Vail Film Festival jurors recognized the following exceptional films.
Best Narrative Feature: ‘Voodoo Macbeth’
Directed by: Agazi Desta, Dagmawi Abebe, Victor Alonso-Berbel, Roy Arwas, Hannah Bang, Christopher Beaton, Tiffany Kontoyiannis, Zoe Salnave, Ernesto Sandoval, Sabina Vajraca
Written by: Agazi Desta, Jennifer Frazin, Morgan Milender, Molly Miller, Amri Rigby, Joel David Santner, Erich Sutherlin, Chris Tarricone
Produced by: Miles, Alva, Jason Phillips, Ivy Xiao
Starring: Inger Tudor, Jewell Wilson Bridges, Jeremy Tardy, Daniel Kuhlman, Wrekless Watson, Ashli Haynes, Gary McDonald, June Schreiner
Synopsis: In 1936 Harlem the first all-black cast to perform Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, directed by a young and arrogant Orson Welles, battles to make it to opening night.
Best Documentary: ‘The Revolution Generation’
Directed and Produced by: Josh and Rebecca Tickell
Cast: Michelle Rodriguez, Shailene Woodley, Corbin Bleu
Synopsis: Narrated and starring Michelle Rodriguez, The Revolution Generation is a manifesto for today’s youth on the societal forces that have shaped and held back their generation, and how they can deploy their unique strengths to revolutionize the political system.
Best Short Film: ‘Are They Smiling?’
Written and Directed by: Kate Jean Hollowell
Starring: Kate Jean Hollowell and Max Baumgarten
Synopsis: A young woman decides to carry on the family tradition of attending the county fair, this time with her dead parents.
Best Short Documentary: ‘Something To Give’
Directed and Produced by: Gareth Gwyn
Starring: Hyppolite Ntigurirwa
Synopsis: Experience a celebration of the power of the human heart amid the aftermath of atrocities in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
Best Student Film: ‘Undercut’
Written and directed by: Kelly Pike
Produced by: Kelly Pike
Synopsis: High school female athletes become unlikely teammates in the wake of unspoken trauma.
Audience Award: ‘Our Dad, Danielle’
Directed by: Sarah King
Produced by: Sarah King, Leah Judge
Synopsis: An extraordinary story of a world-renowned patent attorney in Sugar Land, Texas who, at 57, came out as a trans woman and is now navigating LGBTQ+ issues and fighting for trans rights, as she and her family challenge the idea of what modern love looks like.
Feature Screenplay winners:
1st Place: Over It by Joy Goodwin
2nd Place: Blue Motel by Ted Campbell
3rd Place: Land of Light by Nicholas Batchelder
Short Screenplay winners:
1st Place: Permission by Joe Capucci
2nd Place: Heavy Flow by Paige Wood
3rd Place: Greg The Puddle by Shaun Radecki
TV Pilot winners:
1st Place: Don’t Fear the Reaper by Erin Burchard
2nd Place: Hartline by Chuck Driskell
3rd Place: Dragoness by Samantha Duncan
For more information about the Vail Film Festival, visit VailFilmFestival.com.