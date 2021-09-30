Vail Film Festival announces 2021 award-winning films

Organizers of the 18th annual Vail Film Festival, which celebrated women in film Sept. 23-26, have announced the official award recipients for this year’s festival.

“We are incredibly proud to shine a light on female filmmakers,” Vail Film Festival director Corinne Hara said. “The films being screened are interesting not only for the themes that are explored, but how women specifically address these themes. We are thankful to the many innovative and groundbreaking artists who joined us for this year’s festival. We also want to thank all of our sponsors, as well as our patrons, volunteers, and staff for their generous support.”

The festival’s executive director Sean Cross also acknowledged the challenges that filmmakers overcame during the pandemic to be able to show their work this past weekend.

“We are especially thankful to those filmmakers who were able to produce high-quality work in an unprecedented environment, and we hope that we can return to an in-person event next year so we can all celebrate these innovative films together,” Cross said.

Film winners

The 18th annual Vail Film Festival screened almost 80 films, including narrative features, documentaries, short films and student films. The Vail Film Festival jurors recognized the following exceptional films.

“Voodoo Macbeth”, the story of the first all-black cast to perform Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” in 1936, won the Best Narrative Feature category.

Best Narrative Feature: ‘Voodoo Macbeth’

Directed by: Agazi Desta, Dagmawi Abebe, Victor Alonso-Berbel, Roy Arwas, Hannah Bang, Christopher Beaton, Tiffany Kontoyiannis, Zoe Salnave, Ernesto Sandoval, Sabina Vajraca

Written by: Agazi Desta, Jennifer Frazin, Morgan Milender, Molly Miller, Amri Rigby, Joel David Santner, Erich Sutherlin, Chris Tarricone

Produced by: Miles, Alva, Jason Phillips, Ivy Xiao

Starring: Inger Tudor, Jewell Wilson Bridges, Jeremy Tardy, Daniel Kuhlman, Wrekless Watson, Ashli Haynes, Gary McDonald, June Schreiner

Synopsis: In 1936 Harlem the first all-black cast to perform Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, directed by a young and arrogant Orson Welles, battles to make it to opening night.

Best Documentary: ‘The Revolution Generation’

Directed and Produced by: Josh and Rebecca Tickell

Cast: Michelle Rodriguez, Shailene Woodley, Corbin Bleu

Synopsis: Narrated and starring Michelle Rodriguez, The Revolution Generation is a manifesto for today’s youth on the societal forces that have shaped and held back their generation, and how they can deploy their unique strengths to revolutionize the political system.

Best Documentary went to “The Revolution Generation”, which follows how today’s youth is revolutionizing the political system.

Best Short Film: ‘Are They Smiling?’

Written and Directed by: Kate Jean Hollowell

Starring: Kate Jean Hollowell and Max Baumgarten

Synopsis: A young woman decides to carry on the family tradition of attending the county fair, this time with her dead parents.

Best Short Documentary: ‘Something To Give’

Directed and Produced by: Gareth Gwyn

Starring: Hyppolite Ntigurirwa

Synopsis: Experience a celebration of the power of the human heart amid the aftermath of atrocities in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Best Student Film: ‘Undercut’

Written and directed by: Kelly Pike

Produced by: Kelly Pike

Synopsis: High school female athletes become unlikely teammates in the wake of unspoken trauma.

The Audience Award goes to the film that garnered the most votes from viewers over the course of the weekend. This year’s award went to “Our Dad, Danielle”, a documentary about a trans woman in Texas who came out at age 57.

Audience Award: ‘Our Dad, Danielle’

Directed by: Sarah King

Produced by: Sarah King, Leah Judge

Synopsis: An extraordinary story of a world-renowned patent attorney in Sugar Land, Texas who, at 57, came out as a trans woman and is now navigating LGBTQ+ issues and fighting for trans rights, as she and her family challenge the idea of what modern love looks like.

Feature Screenplay winners:

1st Place: Over It by Joy Goodwin

2nd Place: Blue Motel by Ted Campbell

3rd Place: Land of Light by Nicholas Batchelder

Short Screenplay winners:

1st Place: Permission by Joe Capucci

2nd Place: Heavy Flow by Paige Wood

3rd Place: Greg The Puddle by Shaun Radecki

TV Pilot winners:

1st Place: Don’t Fear the Reaper by Erin Burchard

2nd Place: Hartline by Chuck Driskell

3rd Place: Dragoness by Samantha Duncan

For more information about the Vail Film Festival, visit VailFilmFestival.com .