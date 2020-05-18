Vail Film Festival announces winners from virtual weekend event

The 17th annual Vail Film Festival wrapped its virtual format May 15-17, and has announced award recipients.

The GMC Audience Award, presented by Vail Film Festival Premiere Sponsor and Official Auto Partner, GMC, was awarded to “Drought,” that world premiered at the festival, directed by Hannah Black and Megan Petersen.

The virtual format for the Vail Film Festival featured talks and screenings, like the in-person festival typically does.

The festival also donated 10% of pass sales to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund.

” We are also all indebted to, and thankful for, the frontline workers who are putting their own lives at risk to protect ours,” said festival co-executive director Scott Cross.

Here is the full list of winners:

Film Winners

The 2020 Vail Film Festival jurors recognized exceptional films in the following categories:

Best Narrative Feature: " Barbara Adesso," director Alessandra Gavin-Müller

Best Documentary: " Seasons of Change on Henry's Farm," director Ines Sommer

Best Short Film (Co-Winners): "Reclamation: Rise at Standing Rock", director Michelle Noble, and "Rehearsal," director Courtney Therond

Best Student Film: "Carrying Tomorrow," directors Sarah Davis & Caleb Lucky

GMC Audience Award:

“Drought,” (World Premier) directors Hannah Black, Megan Petersen

Feature Screenplay Winners:

First Place: "I'll Cry If I Want To," screenplay by Elyse Endick

Second place: "One Twenty and Change," screenplay by Mark Rashid

Third place: "Girls On The Run," screenplay by Lukas Hassel

Short Screenplay Winners: