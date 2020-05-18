Vail Film Festival announces winners from virtual weekend event
The 17th annual Vail Film Festival wrapped its virtual format May 15-17, and has announced award recipients.
The GMC Audience Award, presented by Vail Film Festival Premiere Sponsor and Official Auto Partner, GMC, was awarded to “Drought,” that world premiered at the festival, directed by Hannah Black and Megan Petersen.
The festival also donated 10% of pass sales to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund.
” We are also all indebted to, and thankful for, the frontline workers who are putting their own lives at risk to protect ours,” said festival co-executive director Scott Cross.
Support Local Journalism
Here is the full list of winners:
Film Winners
The 2020 Vail Film Festival jurors recognized exceptional films in the following categories:
- Best Narrative Feature: “Barbara Adesso,” director Alessandra Gavin-Müller
- Best Documentary: “Seasons of Change on Henry’s Farm,” director Ines Sommer
- Best Short Film (Co-Winners): “Reclamation: Rise at Standing Rock”, director Michelle Noble, and “Rehearsal,” director Courtney Therond
- Best Student Film: “Carrying Tomorrow,” directors Sarah Davis & Caleb Lucky
GMC Audience Award:
“Drought,” (World Premier) directors Hannah Black, Megan Petersen
Feature Screenplay Winners:
- First Place: “I’ll Cry If I Want To,” screenplay by Elyse Endick
- Second place: “One Twenty and Change,” screenplay by Mark Rashid
- Third place: “Girls On The Run,” screenplay by Lukas Hassel
Short Screenplay Winners:
- First Place: “Chualar,” screenplay by Ann Marie Pace
- Second place: “Christmas Feathers,” screenplay by Christopher Sartorius
- Third place: “SPIC,” screenplay by Johnny Sánchez
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vilar Performing Arts Center announces Turntable Revue and Hardscrabble as next performers in Ghost Light Sessions
The two local favorites will perform virtually on May 21 and May 28 respectively.
See more