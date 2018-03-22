Vail Film Festival opens with Colorado debut of ‘Sun Dogs’ on April 5

VAIL — The 15th annual Vail Film Festival is returning Thursday to Sunday, April 5-8. For the second year in a row, the festival will have a focus on female filmmakers.

In addition to almost 50 film screenings, the festival will include panel discussions and nightly parties.

The lineup includes narrative features, documentaries, short films and student films, with many of the filmmakers in attendance for post-screening question-and-answer sessions.

UP FIRST: 'SUN DOGS'

Opening the festival this year on Thursday will be the Colorado premiere of "Sun Dogs," telling the story of a young man (Michael Angarano) determined to be a military hero who ends up on a misguided adventure with his family and new friend Tally (Melissa Benoist), which leads him to the most unlikely realization of how he can courageously "save lives."

"Sun Dogs" is the feature directorial debut for "Once Upon a Time" star Jennifer Morrison, already in production on her next project "Fabled" — a TV movie. "Sun Dogs" was written by Anthony Tambakis, who wrote "Warrior," where Morrison played Tess Conlon.

UP LAST: 'THE LONG DUMB ROAD'

The festival will close with the road trip comedy "The Long Dumb Road" on Saturday. This SXSW Film Festival hit is directed by Hannah Fidell and stars Tony Revolori ("The Grand Budapest Hotel") and Jason Mantzoukas ("Neighbors," "The Good Place").

The guys serendipitously meet at a time when they both find themselves at personal crossroads and decide to embark on an unplanned road trip across the American Southwest.

"We were absolutely charmed by these two films," said Megen Musegades, co-executive director of the Vail Film Festival. "Directors Morrison and Fidell have captured what I think a lot of us are looking for right now — stories with pure heart, unabashed honesty and a chance to get away, if only for 90 minutes at a time. We are honored to screen the work of these two directors on the rise."