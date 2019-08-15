Vail Film Festival

The Vail Film Festival returns for its 16th year and you may be thinking, “Isn’t that event held during the springtime?” Yes, this is the same festival, but this year it is scheduled during the summer. The Vail Film Festival kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sunday and promises to have a bevy of films that will appeal to filmgoers.

From narrative to student films, feature-length to shot films, you won’t want to miss the creativity and storytelling going on at Cinebistro, where all films will be shown, except for the opening and closing night films. Those will be shown at the Vail Mountain School. This year’s festival will showcase women filmmakers. There are plenty of opportunities to interact with those in the industry by attending workshops, panel discussions and the opening and closing night films and parties.

Some highlights include a world premiere of Lisa Raven’s narrative feature, “Snaeland”, “Stand Up, Falling Down” with Billy Crystal and “Poisoning Paradise” which is directed by Keely Brosnan and executive produced by Pierce Brosnan.

The Vail Film Festival will also feature a film by Vail Valley local and Battle Mountain High School graduate, Meredith Kirkman. Many know her parents, Gaye and Rob Steinke and Meredith’s many performances on stage for the Vail Performing Arts Academy and the Star Dancing Gala.

Kirkman, along with production partner Andrew Tamarkin, will debut their first film, “The Promise of the Butterfly” at 11:15 a.m. on Friday at Cinebistro in Vail Village. This film tells a coming-of-age story about the millennial artist. Set in Chicago, we meet Doran, part-time flower delivery boy and avid journal keeper, who spends the day pondering life by bike. Caught between pressures from his mother and his undecided future, he encounters a mute dancer who takes him on an unexpected journey into himself.

The Vail Film Festival is a must for avid moviegoers, but even if you don’t keep up with the latest list of flicks, there is still something for everyone. It’s a packed schedule, so for more information, visit http://www.vailfilmfestival.com and you can view the entire schedule of films and events.

Circus Bella presents Kaleidoscope

Get a taste of real circus action in Avon’s Nottingham Park this weekend when Circus Bella returns and presents Kaleidoscope. Circus Bella defines itself as being a “classic circus for a modern world” and will be showcasing new works never seen before in Colorado.

This San Francisco-based company was started in 2008 and represents talents from all over the world and will showcase aerialists, acrobatics, foot jugglers, clowns, wire walkers and more family-friendly entertainment. The backdrop for these amazing feats will include props and set dressing from LA Circus, whose work dazzled audiences in the motion picture “Water for Elephants,” “The Greatest Showman” and more.

Accompanying the performers will be a live six-piece band playing original music written by San Francisco music legend Rob Reich.

There will be seven shows under the Big Top Friday through Sunday and although there are 600 seats in the tent, it’s best to get your tickets in advance. Free lap passes for kids two years old and under. Discount pricing for families and groups available online and in this week’s Everything Vail Valley magazine in newsstands next to the Vail Daily. Purchase in advance at http://www.circuscolorado.com.

Heart and Sole event for Starting Hearts

The Heart and Sole event returns to Vail’s Ford Park to help raise awareness about cardiac health and bring together families for some fun before school starts. A one-mile fun run, a 5k lead by XTERRA world champion triathlete Josiah Middaugh and a scavenger hunt will be held. Starting Hearts will also be providing EKG readings throughout the day, sign up in advance as spaces are limited.

Other activities include live music, free CPR classes, face painting, a bounce house, heart-healthy snacks, health and wellness vendors and more. The scavenger hunt will earn one lucky team an automated external defibrillator (AED) for their home, office or neighborhood. The goal of the hunt is to be the first team to locate all 17 defibrillators in the Town of Vail, take a team selfie with each device on a single phone, and post to Instagram at #Startinghearts. Teams will have 90 minutes to find all 17 AED devices throughout the town of Vail.

All proceeds go to Starting Hearts’ mission to save precious lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims through education and CPR training and adding Automated External Defibrillators in key locations throughout Eagle County.

Heart and Sole will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and scavenger hunt rules, please visit http://www.startinghearts.org.

Empty Bowls Benefit for Salvation Army Vail

In an area as affluent as the Vail Valley it’s hard to believe that hunger exists. Surprisingly, nearly 500 households utilize the Vail Valley Salvation Army’s food pantry every month. Empty Bowls, an annual fundraiser held Friday at the Battle Mountain High School from noon to 1:30 p.m., strives to fill the void on the food bank’s shelves.

Empty Bowls was started over ten years ago to help supplement the cost of replenishing the shelves at the food bank. The Battle Mountain high school cafeteria is set up like a soup kitchen and features some of the valley’s favorite restaurants serving up not only soups but also homemade bread and delicious desserts. Some of the flavors in the past have included lobster bisque, vegetable barely and a seasonal gazpacho.

Along with the meal, there are beautiful pottery bowls for each participant to take home. Handcrafted by local and regional potters, these empty bowls signify hunger in our valley.

The community pitches in and 100 percent of the ticket price goes to the food pantry. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased the day of the event. For more information, visit http://www.salvationarmyvail.org.

Zusammen at Beaver Creek

Gather around the table with friends and family in a celebration of food and community at Beaver Creek’s Zusammen celebration on Saturday night. Dine and drink at communal tables on the Plaza at Beaver Creek while enjoying free live music from Cloud Nine Strings.

Area restaurants will offer small plates to guests who want to try a variety of flavors throughout the evening. The food vendors this Saturday include Hooked, Golden Eagle Inn, Rocky Mountain Raclette and Ekahi. The event features open-air seating from 4 to 8 p.m. Don’t forget there is ice skating in the evenings and shopping surrounding the plaza level of Beaver Creek.

Cloud 9 Strings is based out of Denver and they have played with big names like Earth, Wind and Fire, Andrea Bocelli and the Moody Blues. Their sound spans from classical to swing, jazz to rock, so expect to be entertained by the band. They even take requests.

Pay as you go trying the different tastes from the restaurants featured and get drinks along the way as well. For more information, go to http://www.beavercreek.com.