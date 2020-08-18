Vail Health’s annual Hike, Wine & Dine event going virtual Sept. 19-20

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20, Vail Health is celebrating the spirit of togetherness by taking its annual Hike, Wine & Dine event virtual, allowing people to participate wherever they are located and share their experiences with the event group through Strava Club as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Registration is $50 and all proceeds support the operating expenses of Jack’s Place and Shaw Cancer Center, services of Vail Health. Event registration is 100% tax-deductible. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Register online at http://www.shawcancercenter.org.

The virtual Hike, Wine & Dine event will honor Dr. Jack Eck’s contributions to the community. Eck will retire from the Vail Health Foundation in December. A portion of the funds raised from this year’s virtual Hike, Wine & Dine will be used to keep Jack’s Place open on weekends during the winter.

“Hike, Wine & Dine holds a special place in my heart, as the event brings the community together to support Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, even during times when we can’t all be physically together,” Eck said in a news release. “I am humbled to be honored in this way. These two facilities combine state-of-the-art treatment with a caring place of respite for cancer patients and their families.”

Participants are encouraged to join the Facebook event. For those hiking locally, Eck will be sharing his favorite local hikes leading up to the event weekend. At those trailheads, participants can take a selfie in front of the Hike, Wine & Dine yellow ribbon to be entered to win gift certificates from participating restaurants. In the Strava Club, participants can track progress of their hike. The longest hike and most elevation gain will win a gift certificate from a local restaurant.

Participants are encouraged to adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions in place in their location.

For more information, visit the event details page on Facebook or hikewinedine.com.

About Dr. Jack Eck

Eck started practicing medicine here in 1971, and was the first physician to serve on the Vail Ski Patrol. After successfully overcoming prostate cancer, he began working at Vail Health in 2007, and was integral in the creation of Shaw Cancer Center. Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house named in his honor, serves as a haven of tranquility and well-being for patients undergoing cancer treatment at Shaw Cancer Center.