Vail Holidays schedule

With events up through New Year's Eve, Vail Holidays takes Vail's iconic setting and adds family activities, such as a Kris Kringle Market, ice skating and many outdoor events.

Friday, Dec. 15: The Cookies and Tea Party for children younger than the age of 3 takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vail Public Library.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Kick off the holidays with a Holiday Sweater Run at 8 a.m. at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail. Come show off your favorite festive winter sweater in a friendly competition. Prizes will be given for best dressed. Start is at 8 a.m. and the 2.7-mile race will showcase the beauty of Vail. More information: http://www.vailholidays.com.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17

Kris Kringle Market

After the race, come visit the Kringle Market from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This outdoor market includes 34 local and regional Colorado vendors. It is the perfect place to find a unique gift for that someone special. The market will offer ornaments, handmade toys, decorations, cookies, roasted nuts, and more. Kris Kringle will be visiting from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Explore the beauty of handmade items while you spend time on the streets of Vail.

Sunday, Dec. 17: Ice Skating and cookie decorating in Lionshead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday evening, Dec. 17

Vail Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

The annual tree lighting ceremony is in Silfer Square by the Covered Bridge from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Vail Holiday favorite with greetings from Mayor Dave Chapin, Rabbi Dovid, Father Brooks and live holiday music from local musicians. There is a rumor that even Santa might show up!

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Cocktails & Canvas: Lantern Making

Join Alpine Arts Center from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Vail Recreation District Community Programming room on the second floor of Lionshead Welcome Center, $10 fee. Alpine Arts Center will instruct participants on creating your own paper lantern. This lively evening will include complimentary light snacks, holiday music, and wine and beer available for purchase to enjoy while creating your unique lantern. RSVP to meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Please indicate number in your party.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Women's A Capella group Mountain Harmony will be singing holiday favorites in the community room from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (audience can sing along on some songs).

Friday, Dec. 22

Paper Lantern Making Workshop

Create your paper lantern at a free workshop led by Helen Hiebert from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library with local paper artist Helen Hiebert. Bring your paper lantern to the Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village immediately following the workshop. RSVP to meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Please indicate number in your party.

Holiday Lantern Walk

The annual lantern walk starts in Vail Village and is free. Complimentary LED lights for your lantern & other treats will distributed before walk. The walk begins at 5 p.m. Falling near the winter solstice, enjoy this joyful community gathering and celebration of light. The short jolly procession through Vail Village will include illuminated lanterns and music, as we wind our way to the Gore Creek Promenade for the opening celebration of the Eleventh Annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

The paper lantern workshops and lantern walk are sponsored by Doe Browning.

Grand Opening Celebration of 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater

Presented by Vicki and Kent Logan in Memory of Lou Meskimen-Vail's Favorite Masked Man. @ 5:15 – Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village, free. Join the merriment as the community is invited to celebrate the coolest outdoor ice theater. Art in Public Places with ice sculptor Paul Wertin/Alpine Ice, will bring back the popular free and family friendly cinematic experience in ice this winter season. Lounge in oversized ice chairs while enjoying the scenic Gore Creek during the day and film projections on a screen created in ice in the evening. The Vail Winterfest Ice Theater will feature favorite holiday cartoon How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) at the opening celebration. Projection begins daily at dusk until 10:00 p.m. and will be on view until the ice melts!

Saturday, Dec. 23: Join Alpine Arts Center from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Vail Public Library and attend a class that will present multiple holiday crafts for you to make and take home with you. This class is underwritten by a grant from the town of Vail so participants pay $20 for the class, materials and instruction. Children must be accompanied by an adult, but all ages are welcome. RSVP with Alpine Arts Center at 970-926-2732.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Torchlight Parade, fireworks

Once you've recovered from all the holiday festivities, ring in the New Year Vail style at the 6:15 p.m. Torchlight Parade. Golden Peak is the place to watch the annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks. Watch as Vail Resorts ski instructors and Children participating in Devo form a glowing train as they ski down Golden Peak with glowing sticks followed by a fireworks display, immediately following the torchlight parade.

For more information about Vail Holidays, email info@renevents.com or http://www.vailholidays.com.