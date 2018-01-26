Vail Ice Theater, Cinema Social airing Warren Miller tributes

In light of legendary ski icon Warren Miller's passing, Art in Public Places will play a compilation of his films from 1962 to 2012 featuring Vail Mountain at the Ice Theater in Vail through next week each day from 5:15 to 10 p.m. on loop. The compilation was created for airing at the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater in 2012 for Vail's 50th anniversary and was made with the help of Chris Anthony and Max Bervy, of Warren Miller Productions. The Ice Theater is free to view and is located in Vail Village along the creek. At the Blue Starlite Cinema Social inside Hotela Talisa in Vail, the renovated theater will be hosting special tribute nights Saturday, Jan. 27, through Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 9 to 11 p.m.