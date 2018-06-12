The Remedy, one of Vail’s swankier bars, beckons with its floor-to-ceiling windows, cocktails that will cure whatever ails you and lively music throughout the week.

Located right in Vail, the Four Seasons Resort provides exemplary service with a host of accoutrements. The rooms are mountain elegant and spacious but guests will probably want to be out exploring, taking advantage of the resort’s “recreational concierge,” an outdoor enthusiast that knows the mountain and loves sharing the active lifestyle. For those who are more prone to facials than fitness, the Four Season’s spa is reason enough to stay: rated a Forbes Five-Star spa, leaving may be the toughest part of the trip.

DoubleTree by Hilton has an urban feel in a mountain modern way. Located just a mile or so from Vail Mountain in West Vail, the Hilton is an easy oasis with two restaurants on site as well as a bar. The hotel provides a courtesy shuttle and on-site rental gear, making it easy to explore the mountains and trails without having to haul gear. The party space can easily hold up to 100 guests, for the right-sized event or gathering.

The options for revelry on site provide a range of fun: settle in to the Great Room, cozy up to the bar in WYLD or have a stogie in the valley’s only cigar lounge, Bachelors Lounge, while others luxuriate in the world-class spa.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch knows how to treat guests. From the initial entry into the porte-cochere, pampered living is on the docket. The expansive outdoor patio, with firepit, hot tubs and pool nearby, is set at the base of Bachelor Gulch, perfect to watch skiers in the winter or daydream in the summer.

The hotel is a calming retreat with rooms done in tasteful neutral tones and with locally inspired art. Three options for dining and libations complete the perfection that is Hotel Talisa.

Talisa opened to fanfare in 2018. The luxurious mountain retreat, tucked away just minutes from the hustle and bustle of town, is perfectly positioned steps from a chairlift, adjacent to the Gore Creek and bike path. Better yet, for brides and their entourage, the hotel boasts a spa that will relax everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a indoor meeting space or a team building golf adventure, the Vail Valley offers a host of ways to naturally connect with your family, group or team.

1. Full Service Indoor Meetings

From an executive board retreat for 10 to a symposium for one thousand, Vail and Beaver Creek

have you covered.

Vail: Choose from lodging venues such as Hotel Talisa in West Vail; Marriott Mountain Resort and The Antlers at Vail in Lionshead; and Sonnenalp Hotel, The Sebastian-Vail, Manor Vail Resort and Four Seasons Resort in Vail Village.

Beaver Creek: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa with the adjacent conference center, Beaver Creek Lodge, The Charter at Beaver Creek and The Pines Lodge.

2. Outdoor Settings

Whether you're looking to get back to nature with your sales team or you're planning an outdoor gala and reception, the scenery and settings in the Vail Valley cannot be beat. Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Vail and Beaver Creek wedding decks, Camp Hale, Little Beach Park in Minturn and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail are just a few remarkable, scenic venues for outdoor inspiration.

3. Golf Meetings in Vail

The Vail Valley is home to numerous golf courses for hosting scrambles, tournaments and friendly competition. The newly renovated Vail Golf Club, Beaver Creek Golf Club, Cordillera and Sonnenalp Golf Clubs in Edwards, Red Sky Ranch at its two courses in Wolcott, Eagle Ranch Golf Club in Eagle, and Gypsum Creek Golf Club in Gypsum provide a variety of courses with one thing in common: spectacular views.

4. Room with a View — Restaurant Meeting Spaces

Many Vail Valley restaurants offer superior meeting and reception venues with inspiring views. Harvest at the Sonnenalp Golf Club has both a great dining room and terrific deck, Vail Racquet Club's amenities include 20 acres of beauty to explore, Larkspur Restaurant at Gold Peak in Vail, Ludwig's Restaurant overlooking Gore Creek at the Sonnenalp Hotel are highly recommended and able to accommodate large groups.

Recommended Stories For You

5. Theaters and Grand Ballrooms

When you need larger spaces to accommodate events in theater style, consider Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (summer) in Vail; the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek; Sonnenalp Hotel, the Sebastian-Vail, Four Seasons Vail, Manor Vail Resort and Marriott Vail in Vail; Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa in Beaver Creek or the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

6. Team Building at its Best

The Vail Valley is host to a number of destination management companies and team building specialists who will turn a ho-hum conference into a game-changing event. Team building can facilitate better communication, motivate employees, foster creativity, develop or enhance problem-solving skills and break down traditional office barriers. AlpineAccess (alpineaccessdmc.com), Destination Services Corporation (dsc-co.com), Operation Altitude (operationaltitude.com) and RMC (rmcdmc.com) can help your organization improve by offering tem building, event planning and destination management services.

Some favorite outdoor activities include Epic Discovery on Vail Mountain and Zip Adventures in Wolcott. Try horseback riding on Beaver Creek Mountain. Bike from town to town, or head into the hills. And numerous outfitters can take your group rafting, jeeping, ATV-ing, snowmobiling and more. Check out the activities directory on pages 18-19.

7. Do-It-Yourself Venues

The Vail Valley is home to pavilion-style venues, offering planners a flexible, affordable option to book the space and outsource catering and other services. Donovan Pavilion in Vail, EagleVail Pavilion, Singletree Pavilion in Edwards and Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle are excellent choices.

The Group Sales professionals at the Vail Valley Partnership are another excellent resource for planning your next Vail Valley event. Find a complete list of resources online at visitvailvalley.com or email groups@visitvailvalley.com.