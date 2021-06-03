Vail Jazz announces lineup for 27th Annual Vail Jazz Festival

H2 Big Band will perform July 11 as part of the Vail Jazz Festival.

Vail Jazz has announced the lineup for the 27th Annual Vail Jazz Festival, taking place July 8 – September 6, 2021. The festival will include eight all-star Thursday evening performances, eight free Sunday evening performances, and the five-day Vail Jazz Party over Labor Day weekend.

Vail Jazz @ Vail Square series

Thursday evening headliner performances will return under the jazz tent in Lionshead Village as part of the Vail Jazz @ Vail Square series presented by Alpine Bank, the Jazz Cruise and the Town of Vail. Doors open at 5PM and performances begin at 6PM. General admission tickets are $50, premium seating tickets are $75. The schedule is as follows:

July 8: Curtis Stigers

July 15: Chuck Lamb’s Tribute to Dave Brubeck

July 22: Davina and the Vagabonds

July 29: Ann Hampton Callaway

Aug 5: Anything Mose! John Chin Plays the Music of Mose Allison Featuring Richard Julian

Aug 12: Catherine Russell

Aug 19: Julien Labro’s Django Collective

Aug 26: Harold López-Nussa Trio

Free Sunday performances

New this year to the Vail Jazz Festival are FREE Sunday evening performances at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village. The Vail Jazz @ Solaris series is presented by the Town of Vail and Bol. The schedule is as follows:

July 11: H2 Big Band

July 18: Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles ǀ Student Showcase: UNC Jazz Quintet directed by Steve Kovalcheck

July 25: Guitarra Azul ǀ Student Showcase: Azul de Azúcar from Kent Denver School directed by Justin Adams

Aug 1: Coração Brazilian Quartet ǀ Student Showcase: CCJA Bebop Police directed by Paul Romaine

Aug 8: Quemando ǀ Student Showcase: East High Jazz Combo directed by Keith Oxman

Aug 15: Tony G and Friends ǀ Student Showcase: Denver School of the Arts Jazz Workshop directed by Dave Hammond

Aug 22: The Gratitude Quartet ǀ Student Showcase: Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Stars directed by Dr. Ed Cannava

Aug 29: The Nelson Rangell Quartet

In addition to renowned regional performers, Vail Jazz will showcase talented Colorado student jazz bands on most Sundays. These students will open the show at 5:30PM; main acts perform at 6:30PM on every festival Sunday.

Vail Jazz Party

Niki Haris will perform at the Vail Jazz Party over Labor Day weekend.

Returning for the 27th year is the Vail Jazz Party over Labor Day weekend, September 2 – 6, 2021. This is where it all began for Vail Jazz and marks the grand finale of the Festival. The Party brings together some of the biggest names in jazz to play in a constellation of group performances.

A full lineup of events is coming soon. To date, musicians include: Vail Jazz House Band, Emmet Cohen Trio, Joel Frahm Quartet, Vail Jazz Alumni Sextet, Jeff Hamilton Trio, Adrian Cunningham, Mitch Forman, Bobby Floyd, Jerohn Garnett, Niki Haris, Ken Peplowski, Lyndon Rochelle, Byron Stripling, Dan Wilson and Lucy Yeghiazaryan.

All-access weekend passes are the best way to experience the Vail Jazz Party: Patron Passes are $475, and Performance Passes are $400. Tickets to individual sessions can also be purchased. Morning and afternoons sessions are $55 and evening sessions are $75.

All tickets go on sale June 7, 2010 at 10AM. For more information about the Vail Jazz Foundation and Festival, please visit VailJazz.org.