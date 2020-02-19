Vail Jazz brings après pop-up to Minturn this Friday with free drinks and food

The landmark Saloon in Minturn was opened by W.H. Luby in 1901, making it three years older than the town. The Saloon one of locals' favorite spots for a rowdy beer after a day on the hill.

Daily file photo

Despite Vail Jazz’s 26-year history, it hasn’t yet hosted an après party in the Vail Valley. That’s about to change on Friday, Feb. 21.

From 3-5 p.m., Vail Jazz is hosting an après event at the Minturn Saloon. There will be free drinks and food. And of course, a Vail Jazz event wouldn’t be complete without live music, this time provided by local blues favorite, the Burnsville Band.

San Diego native and now-local Steve Burns leads the group. He’s been playing guitar since he was 11 years old. He loves the soul-deep connection that comes with live blues music, and his group has developed a regional following as well as a reputation for bringing a joyful buzz to any party.

Vail Jazz’s regular season runs July through August, with the summer-long Vail Jazz Festival. Organizers say the Vail Jazz après ski is a one-time, pop-up experience hoping to deliver positive energy to the community in the form of live music. Which really, is the organization’s goal with every event it produces.

“Every local knows that the Minturn Saloon is one of the valley’s most boisterous, under-the-radar venues for a celebratory drink after a day on the slopes. We want to ramp that up a notch,” says Vail Jazz Executive Director James Kenly. “It makes sense to add après ski to our wheelhouse with this pop-up event, and also provide a glimpse of the musical energy to come this summer.”

If you go …

What: Après-ski with Vail Jazz

When: Friday, Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Minturn Saloon

Cost: Free drinks and food

More information: Visit vailjazz.org.