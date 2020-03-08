Vail Jazz releases full schedule for 2020 festival, announces artists

In addition to ticketed shows, Vail Jazz offers a wide variety of free programming, including concerts in Solaris Plaza during the summer Vail Farmers Market & Art Show.

Special to the Daily

The 2020 Vail Jazz Festival kicks off in July and culminates with the 26th annual Vail Jazz Party over Labor Day Weekend. The lineup is set and tickets are on sale starting Monday, March 9.

Beginning in July, free Sunday concerts return to the Vail Farmers Market and Remedy at the Four Seasons. Also, the Vail Jazz @ Vail Square resumes Thursday evenings with a rotation of A-list artists, some returning to Vail by popular demand and others making their maiden voyage.

Here’s the schedule for Vail Jazz 2020’s ticketed events:

2020 Vail Jazz Gala, July 6

Local piano icon Tony Gulizia heads up the annual fundraiser to celebrate 25 years of life-changing jazz education along with a performance by The VJ Alumni Funk Messengers.

Davina and the Vagabonds, July 16

The New Orleans-inspired, horn-forward quartet from Minnesota fusing blues, gospel, jazz and soul.

Chuck Lamb Quartet’s Multimedia Tribute to Dave Brubeck, July 23

Pianist and composer Chuck Lamb and his quartet deliver upbeat tribute to late “cool jazz” pioneer Dave Brubeck.

Warren Wolf: History of the Vibes, July 30

Soul and R&B become a hypnotizing force with this Baltimore-based vibraphonist.

Curtis Stigers, Aug. 6

The acclaimed singer, songwriter and saxophonist, sometimes described as a modern Frank Sinatra, returns to Vail.

Catherine Russell: A Multimedia Journey of Women and the Blues, Aug. 13

The charismatic, soulful singer returns with a fresh wave of female-powered inspiration.

Arturo Sandoval, Aug. 20

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning Cuban trumpeter makes his Vail debut.

Vail Jazz Party, Sept. 3-7

Led by mainstay standouts the Vail Jazz Party House Band – John Clayton, Dick Oatts, Terell Stafford, Wycliffe Gordon, Bill Cunliffe and Lewis Nash – more than 35 internationally heralded headliners will mix and match on stage along with high energy performances by the Emmet Cohen Trio, the Joel Frahm Quartet, the Mile Hi Gospel Ensemble and to-be-announced performances.

To learn more or buy tickets, call 970-479-6146 or visit vailjazz.org.