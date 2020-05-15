Vail Jazz to cancel summer programming due to COVID-19 crisis

The Vail Jazz Foundation will be pursuing innovative ways to engage with the community through music as it continues to navigate this unusual time.

This summer, the Vail Jazz Foundation was looking forward to celebrating another major milestone: the 25th anniversary of the Vail Jazz Workshop, one of the three music education programs the Vail Jazz Foundation sponsors. However this week, the Vail Jazz Foundation made the difficult decision to cancel all summer programming for the 2020 season. This includes the gala, Thursdays at Vail Square, Sundays at the Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show, Sunday nights at Remedy in the Four Seasons and Labor Day’s Vail Jazz Party.

“Many considerations were taken when making this difficult decision,” said President and Artistic Director Howard Stone in a news release. “First and foremost, the health and safety of our community, our staff and our musicians is our top priority. There is also so much uncertainty regarding ongoing travel restrictions into and around Eagle County by those who are not local residents. Logistically, we were unable to execute our programming given the anticipated timelines for re-opening and the restrictions on events in Eagle County.”

The Vail Jazz Foundation will be pursuing innovative ways to engage with the community through music as it continues to navigate this unusual time. This includes enriching online content, potential virtual programming, and mini-soirees or pop-up concerts should the recommendations from the state and county allow such events.

The final session of Vail Jazz Goes to School, another one of our signature education programs, has already been moved to an online format. Videos were created of the lessons, and the curriculum was provided to our Eagle County teachers to present to their students. Vail Jazz Goes to School Education Director Tony Gulizia will be filming the final performance of the winning blues lyrics, written by a few Eagle County students.

The future of the Vail Jazz Foundation depends on donations from its supporters. Donations will help the nonprofit maintain essential functions throughout the current public health crisis so it is positioned to offer its education programs and performance series in 2021.

For more information, visit http://www.vailjazz.org.