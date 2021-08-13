Vail Jazz welcomes Grammy winners Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky, a Grammy-winning Gullah music quintet will perform under the Jazz Tent in Vail on August 26.

Special to the Daily

Based on unforeseeable circumstances, the Harold López-Nussa Trio can no longer perform at the Vail Jazz Festival. But when one door closes another opens, and Vail Jazz is pleased to bring Ranky Tanky, a Gullah music quintet to the Jazz Tent in Vail on Aug. 26.

Ranky Tanky (a Gullah phrase for “get funky”) are five lifelong friends from Charleston, South Carolina who have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community, helping to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day. This Grammy Award winning quintet performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands.

Their debut album was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and the TODAY show. It also soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Jazz Charts. Playful game songs, ecstatic shouts, and heartbreaking spirituals can all be found on their latest release Good Time, which also offers the group’s first original songs inspired by Gullah tradition.

“We were just devastated to learn that Harold López-Nussa and his band were not able to join us at the Festival this year,” says Amanda Blevins, Executive Director of Vail Jazz. “But we understand the world continues to change and were able to pivot to instead bring in Ranky Tanky. This show further showcases the diverse sub-genres of jazz, and we are thrilled to bring it to the people of Vail.”

Ranky Tanky performs live under the Jazz Tent in Lionshead Village at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 26. Tickets are available at vailjazz.org.