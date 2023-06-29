Vail Jazz Workshop alumni return in glory

Sullivan Fortner continually stretches his impressive talents as a pianist, composer, and band leader.

They’re brilliantly talented. They’re impressively young. Each has taken the jazz world by storm. Together they have won a roster of awards too long to list and have performed alongside many of the leading names in music. And all three are graduates of the Vail Jazz Workshop: Lakecia Benjamin, Sullivan Fortner, and Grace Kelly. Each will be a featured headliner during the Vail Jazz Festival’s Thursday night concert series this summer in Lionshead Square.

Now in its 28th year, the Vail Jazz Workshop recruits 12 of the country’s most promising high school jazz students to engage in an immersive jazz studies program. The Workshop, held annually in August, provides individualized and group instruction by master jazz educators, culminating in the chance to perform with world-class musicians during the Vail Jazz Party over Labor Day weekend. To date, the Workshop has graduated over 300 students, many of whom have gone on to enjoy careers as performers, composers, and instructors.

Vail Jazz Interim Artistic Director and celebrated bassist John Clayton co-founded the Workshop with the late Howard Stone in 1996 and has run the program ever since. “Welcoming these three incredibly talented performers to our stage is a career high for me,” says Clayton. “Watching them launch, listening to them mature as performers, being a part of the world audience that is enjoying their artistic growth – it fills my heart with joy. We feel like proud parents of all of our Workshop alums who continue to accomplish so much after their Vail experience.” Clayton is clearly eager to share these alumni with Vail Jazz audiences.

Sullivan Fortner, Piano Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

A bold and uncompromising individualist, Sullivan Fortner continually stretches his impressive talents as a pianist, composer, and band leader. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist received international praise as both performer and producer for his collaborative work on “The Window,” alongside Cecile McLorin Salvant. Additionally, he has released the acclaimed albums “Moments Preserved” and “Aria.” Known for his agility as an improviser, Fortner has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Diane Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Stefon Harris, Tivon Pennicott, Nicholas Payton, Fred Hersch, the late Roy Hargrove, and Workshop alumni stars Ambrose Akinmusire and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. “The Vail Jazz Workshop puts young musicians around people who play at an extremely high level, which is stimulating and inspiring. To keep in contact with those guys, to run into them and see what they’re up to is cool. It’s a family, we share the same gigs sometimes,” Fortner said. “Who would have thought?”

Lakecia Benjamin, Alto Saxophone Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m.

Lakecia Benjamin’s lingering memories of the 1999 Vail Jazz Workshop are of elevation, encouragement, and inspiration. “The Workshop instructors made it so spiritually easy, emotionally easy. It’s amazing to get chances in life where there is nothing to worry about other than the art.” Her attitude of positive connection has consistently set her music apart. Benjamin has recorded four albums, most recently the enthusiastically received “Phoenix,” and has performed with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Anita Baker, Alicia Keys, The Roots, and Macy Gray. In 2020 the Jazz Journalists Association named Benjamin the Up-and-Coming Artist of the Year and DownBeat magazine’s 2020 Critics Poll named Benjamin the rising star on alto sax. An earlier album, “Pursuance,” placed in the same poll’s Album of the Year category, and Benjamin also placed as a 2020 Rising Star Arranger. One of several cover stories about her in DownBeat featured Benjamin as one of “25 for the Future”—young musicians “who have the potential to shape the direction of jazz in the decades to come.”

Grace Kelly, Saxophone Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

Grace Kelly is known as one of the most innovative, genre-bending musicians on the jazz scene. “Take what you think about jazz, what you know about funk, and what you’ve heard about singer-songwriters, mix it with some R&B and an electro dance beat.” Vail Jazz Marketing Director, Jamie Cox, explained. “That’s Kelly’s energizing, uplifting style.” Kelly’s infectious positivity, coupled with her fresh, dynamic musical stylings, makes her one of the most charismatic performers to grace the Vail Jazz stage. She wrote her first song at age seven, released her first CD at 12 years old, and played with Dave Brubeck at President Obama’s inauguration. Kelly looks back fondly on her time with the Vail Jazz Workshop. “To observe legendary teachers breaking down everything for each instrument was incredibly fascinating. Then learning how it all comes together in a big picture as a group taught me so much for band leading. It taught me how to interact in a much deeper sense within the community of a band.”

