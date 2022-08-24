Vail Jazz Workshop alumnus Isaiah J. Thompson: “A drummer hidden inside a pianist”

Isaiah J. Thompson is one of the returning Vail Jazz Workshop alumni performing on Labor Day weekend.

Lawrence Sumulong/Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO… What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1 & 3 as sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party

Editor’s Note: Over the past 27 years, more than 300 teenage musicians have been transformed by the Vail Jazz Workshop. Many have become professional musicians, including six returning to Vail this Labor Day weekend to perform as the Alumni Sextet during the Vail Jazz Party. Vail Jazz shares their stories here.

The piano was not Isaiah J. Thompson’s instrument of choice. As a young musician, he envisioned himself as a drummer. His parents’ edict — “Absolutely not!” — may have disappointed Thompson, but the fallout has thrilled audiences ever since: he turned his musical talents to the piano. And the jazz world is better for it.

“I’ve always had a connection with the drums,” said Thompson. “Sometimes I feel like a drummer hidden inside a pianist – I actually feel weird when people call me a pianist in the way I think of a pianist. I don’t associate myself with that description.”

Thompson is one of five finalists in the 2023 American Pianists Awards competition for jazz.

Zeph Colombatto/Courtesy photo

Musically, Thompson is drawn to rhythm more than harmony or melody. “Rhythm is African, it’s Black, and I think it’s often forgotten or not explored enough to understand how sophisticated it can be.” He identifies with pianists like Thelonious Monk, whose artistry is exceptionally rhythmic.

Thompson grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. By the time he was accepted into the 2014 Vail Jazz Workshop, he had already received considerable musical training – beginning at The Calderone School of Music and later with Jazz House Kids and NJPAC Jazz For Teens; accolades soon followed and have continued throughout his career.

A lasting impression from his Vail Jazz Workshop summer was hearing the faculty perform together. “It was the first time I was moved to tears by a concert. And it wasn’t even a ballad,” said Thompson. “They were playing in a medium to up-tempo. It was about the spirit they played with. I didn’t know listening to music could evoke such emotion. It was a life changer.”

In addition to forming a close bond with Workshop Education Director John Clayton, Thompson has cultivated career-spanning friendships with other alumni of the program. “Vail is such a serious place about the music. Jazz is not appreciated as a part of the culture as I believe it should be. So, when you’re in an environment like Vail you feel like the music is treasured. And when you see and perform with other Vail graduates, you hold those times dear, you remember the energy.”

Thompson also remarks on how rare it is to have faculty take time out of their professional schedules to teach in a relatively isolated setting like Vail. “It’s not common,” he said. “It’s really special.”

Thompson completed his formal music education at The Juilliard School in New York, receiving his bachelor’s in 2019 and his master’s in 2020. Since then, he has made New York his home and performed with jazz greats, including Ron Carter, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, Steve Turre, and Buster Williams. He has recorded with Wynton Marsalis’s Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, appeared on the Golden Globe-nominated soundtrack for “Motherless Brooklyn,” was named a Steinway Artist, received the 2018 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award and placed second in the 2018 Thelonious Monk Competition. In 2020 Thompson released his debut studio album, “Isaiah J. Thompson Plays the Music of Buddy Montgomery,” to rave reviews, and followed with “Raise Four” last year. Now he’s one of five finalists in the 2023 American Pianists Awards competition for jazz.

The 2014 Vail Jazz Festival may have been Thompson’s first festival gig, but appearances at other jazz festivals worldwide have been a highlight of his career. “I like to tell the story of being in Copenhagen. I was in a coffee shop sitting with a friend and Aretha Franklin came in. Something like this has never happened in any coffee shop I’ve ever been in. It was amazing,” Thompson said. “I went to a festival in Orvieto, Italy and there were all these young kids there, maybe five or six years in age, and a lot of parents. The kids were silent the entire time. They clapped for encores. I find that’s not often the feeling at home.”

Zeph Colombatto/Courtesy photo

If Thompson has a frustration as a jazz musician, composer, and band leader it’s the lack of cultural understanding and appreciation for the genre. Active with the National Arts Diversity Integration Association (NADIA), he regrets that most Americans don’t understand that jazz is a Black American art form. “I loved the experiences in Vail because I felt like the music got what it deserved. It was well received,” he said. “It’s so important when we’re playing jazz to do a lot of outreach. What the music is and what it represents need to be better understood in America.”

On Labor Day weekend, Thompson is returning to Vail for the first time since completing his Workshop training here. He’ll be performing with other Workshop alumni as part of the Vail Jazz Party’s Alumni Sextet, a prospect he finds “surreal.”

Perhaps as surreal as this one-time “wannabe” drummer finding himself as one of today’s leading pianists.