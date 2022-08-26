Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus Patrick Bartley: Carrying the gift that keeps on giving

Patrick Bartley is one of the returning Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni performing on Labor Day weekend.

Editor’s Note: Over the past 27 years, more than 300 teenage musicians have been transformed by the Vail Jazz Workshop. Many have become professional musicians, including six returning to Vail this Labor Day weekend to perform as the Alumni Sextet during the Vail Jazz Party. Vail Jazz shares their stories here.

When Patrick Bartley came to Vail in 2010 as one of 12 teenagers carefully selected for the Vail Jazz Workshop, he had never owned his own saxophone.

The alto he was renting from his high school was padded with paper towels and partially held together by rubber bands. The horn wasn’t even completely functional, as discovered by Workshop instructor and professional saxophonist Jeff Clayton, who sadly passed away in late 2020.

Bartley recalled that Clayton “had a King Super 20, the same type of horn that Cannonball Adderley played. I thought, ‘wow!’ Jeff, to me, was the link to Cannonball. He had a big sound, he was teaching everybody how to get a big sound,” Bartley added.

As the Workshop got underway, Clayton allowed the then-17-year-old Bartley to try that horn while the talented instructor tried a few notes on the teen’s janky sax.

As soon as Bartley took his mouthpiece off and put it on Clayton’s horn, he said, “Whoa, this is what a saxophone’s supposed to feel like. It was crazy.” And, to Bartley’s amazement, Clayton was struggling to play the rented student instrument. “He looked at me and said in that Jeff Clayton voice, ‘How do you play this? This horn is unplayable,’” Bartley said.

The experience of blowing through Clayton’s horn made Bartley realize how big the sound of the alto sax could truly be.

Growing up in Hollywood, Florida, Bartley was initially more interested in visual art and video games than in playing an instrument. At age nine he discovered he was colorblind and began gravitating toward the school band, playing the clarinet before moving to baritone sax and then alto.

“When that saxophone got into my hands, that was the moment when everything clicked,” said Bartley, realizing “this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life. From that moment, I took all influences and used my saxophone to communicate the experiences.”

Once Bartley got to Vail and ditched his rickety instrument, playing a working saxophone turned out to have been more pivotal than anyone — Bartley included — could have imagined. Bartley had attended other prestigious national workshops, but none compared to Vail’s, which is known for teaching students to play by ear without the use of sheet music.

“That was not my first workshop experience but it was the most unique workshop experience,” he said, recalling a specific lesson with sax instructor Clayton and fellow students learning Cole Porter’s “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye.”

“He taught everyone to sing together as a group, lyric by lyric,” Bartley said. “That was powerful and important for me. It taught me the importance of understanding the context of the song. We were all relying on each other and also relying on our ability to internalize the meaning of what the song meant while we played the notes. The concept stuck with me.”

That was not the only thing that stuck with Bartley from his Vail experience.

Again it was Clayton imparting a gift, in this case a brand new Yamaha 62 alto saxophone, which Clayton bought with his own funds and those of fellow donors.

“It was a week of my mom and me crying after the saxophone arrived,” Bartley said, recalling when it showed up at his home. “My mom was more in shock than me. She recognized by this point I was getting good at saxophone, but this was serious. She knew this would mark the path I would take, the solidifying moment of my life. It was like having a new body. Imagine every issue you might’ve had, any sickness, any bone fracture, any injury. You’re the same person inside, but suddenly you have a completely new body. Every day since, I’ve vowed to continue that generosity.”

That gifted saxophone has traveled with Bartley around the world. Now based in New York City and contemplating a move to Japan to pursue a growing interest in video game music, the young composer — already a Grammy nominee — plays in a number of eclectic bands and ensembles. He has performed and recorded with musicians such as Louis Hayes, Jonathan Batiste and Wynton Marsalis, and in iconic venues from Madison Square Garden to the Black Sea Jazz Festival, on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards with the Dave Matthews Band.

“I’m 100% playing this Yamaha 62 alto that Jeff got me,” he said. “I’ve tried other saxophones with the intent of buying but I just can’t part with this horn. It’s special to me. It has taken me all over the world. People identify my sound. I am positive it’s because of the saxophone.”

