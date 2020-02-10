Vail local Agostina Zampieri lights up Eagle County Classifieds with intricate art

With a bowl of Argentinian mate on her coffee table and a Glass Animals Spotify mix playing from her TV, lifelong artist Agostina Zampieri sits with her pencils, paper and fine liners as she creates alpine-themed art using tiny dots.

“I sit down, I make my mate,” she said, referencing the South American yerba mate tea with a special cup, straw and social drinking practices, “I pour it, when it’s done, I pour again.”

Her subject matter has included Gondola One, scenes from backcountry runs, mountains in Patagonia, Vail Village and the Beaver Creek map. And when she advertised prints of her art in Eagle County Classifieds, people were all over it.

“My friends were saying, ‘you’ve gotta sell these,’” she said. “I posted these, and my first sale was the day after. I’d never sold anything before. Everything is super brand new. I’m still trying to figure everything out.”

The post now has close to 200 likes and 60 comments from locals praising her work and asking to buy the prints. She had sold six pieces when we spoke a week after she made that post.

Zampieri’s love of Vail came after spending four winters here as a J-1 student worker. She was studying architecture in her home country, Argentina, and since it’s located in the Southern hemisphere, her summer breaks happened during our winters. She and some friends came up year after year. She learned to snowboard on Vail Mountain. She eventually met her husband, Doug Hammond, and they got married two months ago.

As she spent more time here, she realized that she didn’t want to be stressed out like her architecture professors, and decided to find something else.

“I loved all my six years of college, but it drained me,” she said. “When I finished my thesis, I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to do architecture.’”

“I’m happy that this showed up, because this is what I want to do now.”

Each piece takes her 50 hours to make and she does everything freehand. She starts by blowing up her reference image in Photoshop, and then she makes a light pencil outline of her subject on paper. She then marks the tiny dots in varying concentrations to create contrast and value in her pieces – when you look closely at them, the black areas are tiny dots all spaced close together, where lighter areas have fewer dots that are far in between. When she makes prints, she’s able to touch up the drawing on her computer and further increase the contrast, giving a deep black shade to her penstrokes.

The pointillism-like style came to her while she and Hammond spent a year traveling across North and South America in a van. They journeyed from Colorado to Cordoba, Argentina, stopping at places like Redwoods National Park in California, the Palenque archaeological site in Mexico with ancient Maya ruins and Machu Pichu. During the long stretches of driving on their #vanlife journey, Zampieri chronicled everything in her journal. She also spent a lot of time drawing.

“There were times that I was really bored. I was trying and trying to find out my way to draw. I was not finding my way. Then, I arrived home and I started doing this,” she said, pointing at her portfolio scattered across her coffee table. “It took me a whole year and a whole trip to find it.”

The trip ended in November, and she’s been working in her current style for the past four-ish months. Now, when she’s free, she can spend six to seven hours working, but typically, she’ll average four hours per day.

Eagle County Classifieds not only gave Zampieri an outlet to sell her work, but she’s also earned opportunities for commissions. One of the commissions she’s working on currently is a map of Beaver Creek’s runs for Los Libros. She considers it a huge honor to be one of just a few locals with an opportunity to show work in the resort.

“I’ve been in many ski resorts, and all the art galleries have the same thing. Nobody’s local,” she said.

Zampieri sells prints of her work for $50– an original would be $300. But still, she faces a common problem in the creative industry.

People want to own art made by talented artists, but they don’t want to pay for it for whatever reason. It’s very common – friends, acquaintances and friends of friends will ask to buy a piece or for a personalized drawing, but try to barter down on prices. It can be frustrating to the artist because it feels like their work isn’t being valued. When Zampieri was in architecture school, she said friends would hear of her drawing and ask her to give them something for free. When we spoke about a week after her initial post, she had already encountered this problem.

“There was a guy that told me, ‘hey, I’ll give you $30.’ I spend a lot of time doing this, I can say that I studied to do this, why would I give it almost for free to you? Not everybody appreciates what you’re doing,” she said.

That’s partially why she goes for prints, because they’re reproduceable and it means she can sell them at more affordable price points. She also wants to make postcards in the future, making her art even more accessible. Whatever happens though, she’s proud of what she’s already accomplished and has big plans for the future.

“It’s very rewarding, something I love to do, I can share it. Not yet, but maybe in the future, I can make a living from it. That’s the most rewarding part. I treat this like a job. I’m at work, and I look forward to come home,” she said. “That’s my goal, is to make a living from something I love to do. I’ve wanted to do this since I was 7 years old.”