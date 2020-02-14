Are you thinking of popping the question this weekend? Before you do ask for an “I Do”, check out some of these elaborate engagements carried out with the help of the Party Girl.

Mariana and Fernando

This couple traveled to the top of Vail Mountain for a proposal with a view of Vail’s Back Bowls. Fleck and her crew hauled up china, glassware, white linens, balloons, flowers and food from Splendido to the picnic venue.

Sydney and Sam

Sydney loves horses, so a private sunset horseback ride with Beaver Creek Stables was the perfect setting for Sam’s wedding proposal. A picnic spread from Rocky Mountain Raclette was followed by dessert at the Anderson Cabin in Bachelor Gulch with Sydney’s family.

Kali and Ryan

A snowshoe proposal was what Ryan wanted for girlfriend, Kali. The couple trekked around Strawberry Park at Beaver Creek. Matt Lewis from The Union Band performed Kali’s favorite song, “Head Over Boots,” as the couple approached an outdoor deck with huge, custom-made red letters that spelled out “Marry Me!”

Some spare no expense nor see obstacles when they decide to plight their troth.

Over-the-top creative and personalized engagements are trending now. Stephanie Fleck, local wedding and event planner and owner of Party Girl Events is at the beck and call of those who wish to give their partners a special surprise when they pop the question.

“We started doing proposals a few years ago when a groom-to-be needed help with his proposal and didn’t know who else to call,” Fleck said. “Now, people are seeing the potential and also want an above-and-beyond engagement for their partner.”

Fleck does some investigative work to find out what the betrothed’s style is, sentimental facts, tidbits of their relationship that no one knows about and other leads that help her come up with ways to make the proposal special.

“My clients are really romantic, thoughtful people and do a wonderful job of describing their partners to me. After I know more about them and their relationship, I can come up with the perfect concept and location and can hire the right vendors,” Fleck said. “I make sure to incorporate as many sentimental personal touches as possible. More is more!”

The proposal package includes the planning, scheduling and delivery of any props needed at the scene. Fleck also works with local photographer, Toni Axelrod to capture the moment. “Toni does a photoshoot with the couple so they can have the photos for their save-the-date and wedding websites,” Fleck said. It also includes a turn-down service at the hotel room with rose petals set out, monogrammed pillowcases and other touches as well as a printed photo in a frame from the proposal that same day in the couple’s room.

From coordinating dog sled teams and live music on a mountaintop to decorating horse-drawn sleighs and bringing fine china to the top of Vail’s Back Bowls and every detail in between, Fleck says she loves what she does. “It’s a dream job! Seeing the partner’s reaction to what their new fiancé did for them and how much they love it is amazing,” Fleck said.

“We get to be a part of their special day and after I see a proposal, I’m so happy for the entire week!”

If you want to learn more about these elevated proposals check out Fleck’s blog on her http://www.partygirl.events website or follow her on Instagram at @partygirl.events.