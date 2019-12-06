Vail Mountain School book fair and luncheon brings Outside magazine writer Katie Arnold to Vail

Katie Arnold served as the managing editor of Outside magazine and still contributes stories to the magazine.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Katie Arnold luncheon keynote When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Where: Vail Mountain School, Vail Cost: $50 for lunch and the keynote More information: Visit vms.edu.

Vail Mountain School will host its annual Book Fair, Luncheon and Holiday Market Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12. The gourmet luncheon will feature Katie Arnold, author of “Running Home,” on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

In her presentation, Arnold will discuss her book “Running Home: a memoir” about the stories we tell ourselves to make sense of our world – the stories that hold us back and the ones that set us free. “Running Home,” written in the tradition of “Wild” and “H Is for Hawk,” the Outside magazine writer tells her story of fathers and daughters, grief and renewal, adventure and obsession, and the sport’s life-changing power. The book is available at the Bookworm of Edwards’ website, bookwormofedwards.com.

Arnold is a contributing editor and former managing editor at Outside Magazine, where she worked on staff for 12 years. Her Outside Online Raising Rippers column is about bringing up adventurous kids and has grown to become one of the site’s most popular blogs. Her 2014 story “Don’t Let Youth Sports Hijack Your Life” was one of the most-read posts on Outside Online. Her 2018 essay in Outside magazine, “Want a Strong Kid? Encourage Play, Not Competition,” was nominated for a National Magazine Award in service journalism.

Before or after the luncheon, guests can stroll through Vail Mountain School’s Common filled with thousands of books. The four-day fair showcases the importance of literature and reading through a broad range of carefully curated titles with something for everyone. And again, this year the Book Fair will include a holiday market featuring crafts created by members of the VMS community. It’s a great way to start holiday shopping, and a fun way to engage with the whole family in reading.

The Bookfair at Vail Mountain School, 3000 Booth Falls Road, Vail, is free and open to the public. Tickets for the luncheon speaker Arnold are $50 per person which includes a gourmet lunch and can be purchased online https://bit.ly/2Pi8mmf. Guests should park in lane one next to the curb.