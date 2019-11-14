Vail Mountain School debuts ’12 Angry Jurors’ as fall play this weekend

Students at Vail Mountain School prepared this play in classes that happen as often as subjects like math or history.

IF YOU GO ...

What: "12 Angry Jurors" play

When: Thursday, Nov. 14, Friday, Nov. 15, Saturday, Nov. 16; all shows at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vail Mountain School

Cost: $15

Tickets are available at www.vms.edu/tickets or at the door day-of. For more information call 970-476-3850 or email Theater Director Tony Bender at tbender@vms.edu

Vail Mountain School kicks off their 2019 theater season Nov. 14 with the dramatic play “12 Angry Jurors.”The play, based on the 1957 movie, “12 Angry Men,” is a courthouse drama that tells the story of a jury deliberating over a homicide case where a boy’s life hangs in the balance.

“It’s an engaging narrative that highlights the different aspects of personal and institutional racism,” said Theatre Director Tony Bender. “The script exposes valuable lessons in bias, both unconscious and intentional. Students had meaningful conversations about discrimination as we prepared for the play.”

Like in all courtrooms, following the closing arguments in the murder trial, the jury deliberates a verdict, only this time the accused is an inner-city teen. While sequestered, the jury considers the elements of the case with one juror casting reasonable doubt creating conflict that threatens the prospect of a hung jury and the boy’s fate.

Upper school students at VMS have opportunities to support their interests in the theater arts with two shows in the year; a standard play in the fall and a musical in the spring. Preparing for a play is a part of the curriculum, meeting as many times in the week as core subjects like math, English and history. Nearly a third of all upper school students participate in one of the shows throughout the year resulting in a thriving and broad interest in theater.

While the play is appropriate for all audiences, it will appeal more to upper- and middle school-aged children. Tickets are now on sale for “12 Angry Jurors” at http://www.vms.edu/tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. All shows begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information call 970-476-3850 or Bender at tbender@vms.edu.