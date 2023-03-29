Vail Mountain School presents ‘Footloose’

Get your tickets today and experience the magic of 'Footloose' at Vail Mountain School.

Ava Crowley/Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain School Upper School Theatre Department is thrilled to announce its upcoming “Footloose” production in the Peter Abuisi Theater on Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Based on the 1984 American musical drama film, “Footloose” follows the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing instituted by the efforts of a local minister. According to Tony Bender, the VMS Theatre Director, “The story is so much more than a town that banned dancing, but rather a story of a son who lost his father and a father who lost his son. It is a heartfelt, relatable story that has, of course, songs and dances that will leave your toes tapping.”

The VMS Theatre Department is known for its incredible Upper School productions, and “Footloose” is no exception.

Simon Chantler, a VMS senior and performer in the show, expressed his passion for the art of theatre. “Theatre is the most human art. This art not only brings in a large community, but it helps people deal with the struggles the real world brings,” he said. “This will be my and my fellow seniors’ last chance to take our community to a new world on stage.”

VMS senior Annika Shikverg also has a significant role in the production. “I love the energy that the cast brings on and off the stage,” she said. “We just have so much fun playing these parts, which makes the show so entertaining.”

The musical is open to the entire Vail Valley community—tickets are on sale now. Prices are $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. You can purchase tickets online at vms.booktix.com. Please note that the production will be considered PG-13 due to drug and drinking references, instances of domestic abuse, and some swearing. While parents are welcome to bring their children, it is recommended that they consider the content before making a decision.

