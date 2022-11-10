Vail Mountain School presents ‘Harvey’ this weekend

This light-hearted show will have you smiling as you watch the imaginative plot unfold.

Ava Crowley/Courtesy photo

If you go... What: Vail Mountain School Upper School Theatre Production presents "Harvey"

When: November 10, 11, and 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Peter Abuisi Theater, VMS

Tickets: vms.booktix.com

The Vail Mountain School Upper School Theatre Production will present “Harvey” on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

“Harvey” is a 1944 play by the American playwright Mary Chase featuring Elwood P. Dowd and his seemingly invisible companion—a tall white rabbit named Harvey. “’Harvey’ is one of my absolute favorite plays, and I’m excited to bring it to VMS,” Theatre Director Tony Bender said. “It is a great tale of missed perceptions, bad assumptions, and embracing those who are slightly peculiar. I promise this show is both ‘oh so smart’ and ‘oh so pleasant,’ and I can hardly wait for folks to come to chase the rabbit with us.”

Vail Mountain School Upper School Theatre Production presents ‘Harvey’ for three consecutive nights in November.

Ava Crowley/Courtesy photo

Everyone is welcome to enjoy this Upper School Production at Vail Mountain School. Tickets are on sale now and cost $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at VMS.Booktix.com .