Vail Mountain School presents ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

The Vail Mountain School middle school theater department is pleased to present “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” on May 5, 6, and 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peter Abuisi Theater.

The whole gang is here: Bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus, Snoopy is in the doghouse, and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form.

With additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang is maintained, but a fresh insouciance and playfulness are revealed. Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, moon over the Moonlight Sonata, or just do your best to find “Happiness,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a crowd-pleasing classic.

The role of Charlie Brown is played by Isaac Silvers.

“Charlie Brown is a fairly wishy-washy guy but he always gets back up to try again — this is why I love this role,” Silvers said.

Sadie Solomon, who plays Sally stated, “Although I always come to the theater productions, this one has my heart. I worked very hard for my role, and I am super happy with Sally Brown. Charlie Brown is such a fun and hilarious show. I think everyone has a super fun role and the cast is such a fun group.”

Vail Mountain School welcomes the entire Vail Valley community to this production. Tickets are on sale now and cost $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at VMS.BookTix.com.