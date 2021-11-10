Vail Mountain School stages Agatha Christie’s ‘A Murder is Announced’

The Upper School Theatre department at Vail Mountain High School is staging Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” this Thursday through Saturday.

Vail Mountain School/Courtesy Photo

Vail Mountain School is pleased to present “A Murder is Announced”. This play, based on the Agatha Christie novel and presented by the Upper School Theatre department, will be produced live on stage on Nov. 11-13 at 6:30 p.m.

More than a simple murder mystery, this is a story of redemption, set in the throes of post-war muddle and discomfort. Miss Marple, on holiday in Medenham Wells, is ably assisted by Inspector Craddock. Set in present day, it is one of the few stage plays to feature Miss Marple.

The villagers of Chipping Cleghorn, including Jane Marple, are agog with curiosity over an advertisement in the local gazette which reads, “A murder is announced and will take place on Friday, October 29, at Little Paddocks at 6:30 p.m.” A childish practical joke? Or a hoax intended to scare poor Letitia Blacklock? Unable to resist the mysterious invitation, a crowd begins to gather at Little Paddocks at the appointed time when, without warning, the lights go out…

“We picked ‘A Murder Is Announced’ because it gives our audience a classic Agatha Christie murder mystery experience, but one whose twists and turns aren’t widely known,” Director Tony Bender remarked. “The show is full of surprises, and our students have really enjoyed finding ways to subtly lay the clues out for our audience.”

To purchase tickets, visit vms.booktix.com.