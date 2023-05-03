Vail Mountain School theatre department presents ‘Disney’s Descendants: A Middle School Musical’

The VMS middle school cast will put on a musical production of 'Disney's Descendants.'

Ariel Levine/Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain School theatre department’s musical production of ‘Disney’s Descendants,’ is set to entertain audiences at the Peter Abuisi Theater from Thursday, May 4, to Saturday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey as you are transported to the Isle of the Lost, a forbidding home to the most notorious Disney villains. Locked away on this treacherous island, the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil have never experienced life beyond its shores until now.

Witness the captivating narrative unfold as these four children find themselves enrolled in a prestigious school with children of beloved Disney heroes. Faced with a difficult choice, the young troublemakers must struggle with whether to follow in their parents’ footsteps or learn the power of good.

The talented cast of rising stars, supported by a dedicated production team, has poured their hearts and souls into the production, ensuring an unforgettable experience for audiences. “When I signed up for theater as my first choice of elective, I had no idea what I had gotten myself into,” Carys Highum, who plays Mal in the production, said. “I had no idea what it meant to be a lead. But as the year slowly progressed, and the show somehow knit itself together, the only thing I felt was pride and camaraderie. My cast had become almost like a small family. I made some everlasting friendships with my theater family, and I realize that I wouldn’t have without taking the step and choosing to sign up for an unfamiliar elective.”

The musical is open to the entire Vail Valley community. Tickets are on sale now — $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. You can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/VMSDescendants .