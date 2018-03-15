Vail Mountain’s Game Creek Restaurant earns Forbes Travel Four- Star Award

VAIL — Vail Mountain's Game Creek Restaurant has earned a Four -tar Award with Forbes Travel Guide. Game Creek is among only three other Colorado restaurants and the only on-mountain dining experience to earn a Four-Star rating.

"The Forbes Four-Star rating is a tremendous accomplishment for Game Creek," said Eric Pottorff, senior director of Vail Mountain Dining. "The award is a reflection of the world-class guest service and dining experience that the team at Game Creek delivers every evening to Vail Mountain's guests."

The rating is evaluated based on up to 900 criteria, including facility and service. A Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award recognizes exceptional properties that offer high levels of service and quality of facility to match.

Located in Vail's scenic Game Creek Bowl, this European-style chalet is a short ride up the Eagle Bahn Gondola to Eagle's Nest, where you will be taken by Sno-Cat through the woods to the restaurant. The setting is matched with a gourmet, multi-course meal and an award-winning wine list.

