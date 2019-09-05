Vail Oktoberfest, Eagle River clean up, car shows and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 9/6/19

Oktoberfest in Lionshead

After kicking off Oktoberfest last weekend in Beaver Creek, the annual Bavarian holiday comes east. Vail Oktoberfest will be set up this Friday through Sunday in Lionshead, where the Arrabelle provides the perfect backdrop with its Bavarian-style architecture.

Festival guests will enjoy classic Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches, spaetzle, pretzels and more. No Oktoberfest celebration would be complete without authentic Oktoberfest beer and Vail Oktoberfest is proud to serve Spaten.

Come for the beer and brats, but stay for the entertainment. Each day offers an array of music from the traditional oompah-style bands like Helmut Fricker and the Rhinlanders Band to ‘80s cover tunes from local band Rewind.

You’ll also notice that it is all fun and games at Vail Oktoberfest. Enter the brat eating or stein lifting competitions, try keg bowling or see if your outfit is authentic enough to win top honors in the costume contest. Bring the kids to the Bavarian Kinder Club for games and crafts from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For the full schedule of events, please visit http://www.vailoktoberfest.com.

Races in Eagle County

There will be plenty of opportunities to test your mettle against other athletes both up valley and down valley this weekend. Major League Triathlon returns to Avon and the Mountain Rats Trail running races are back in Eagle this weekend.

Major League Triathlon isn’t just a competition, it’s a show that is spectator friendly where pro triathletes race a mixed-race relay format with abbreviated swimming, biking and running courses before tagging their teammate to race the next leg. But the event isn’t just for the pros, amateurs are welcome to come out and try it as well. There will be everything from the 5k to an IPA run to an Avon Beer Mile run and a splash and dash race for the kids. Bark in the Park allows you to bring your dog along while you run a little over 3 miles in Nottingham Park.

On Saturday, qualifying rounds will be going on all day with the championships taking place starting at 5 p.m. Locals will get one more chance to see a super-sprint mixed-relay triathlon before the event makes it Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020.

Live free concerts by The Larry Keel Experience and Trout Steak Revival round out the festival with concerts each night. For more information, go to http://www.majorleaguetri.com.

If trail running is more your thing, the Mountain Rats trail racing event down valley will offer a marathon, a 50k run and a “heavy half”, which is a little longer than the typical half marathon. There is also a 5k held on a relatively flat path that is paved where you can walk, jog, run or race for time.

All events will start and end in Eagle Ranch. Color Coffee will serve as the kick-off and return point during the races and the after part will be at Boneyard (formerly the Dusty Boot in Eagle Ranch). For a complete schedule and registration information, visit http://www.geminiadventures.com.

Vail Automotive Classic

If you like cars, you’ll love the opportunities to see some great classics or newer makes and models at this year’s Vail Automotive Classic in Vail.

Each year, the Vail Automotive Classic celebrates the art of the machine with a series of automotive events in the Vail Valley. Their largest event and fundraiser takes place every September and brings car collectors and admirers of all ages out to talk cars and raise a little money for charities.

On Saturday, bring your prized vehicle to Mountain Plaza at Gondola One from 9-11 a.m. for Cars and Coffee. View the vehicles and talk about everything from Bugattis to Bentleys and muscle cars to Maseratis.

On Sunday, the vintage and new vehicles will be on display in Vail Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The marque brand for 2019 is BMW, so expect to see some old and new cars and motorcycles on display. There will be judged categories as well as a people’s choice award, so cast your vote for your favorite vehicle. For more information, call Mark Bergman at 518-232-6544.

Eagle River Cleanup

By donating just three hours of your time, you can help improve the watershed in Eagle County. Saturday marks the 25th annual Eagle River Cleanup, which goes beyond the Eagle River. Nearly 70 miles of banks along the Eagle River, Gore Creek, the upper Colorado River and tributaries are part of this countywide effort.

The Eagle River Watershed Council organizes the event, which will see over 350 volunteers come out from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Eagle River Watershed Council strives to protect and enhance the high-quality natural, scenic and economic values that the rivers and tributaries provide to the citizens, visitors and wildlife of the Eagle River and Colorado River watersheds located in Eagle County.

“The efforts of hundreds of volunteers are very evident throughout the valley after our cleanup events,” said Kate Isaacson with the Eagle River Watershed Council. “A lot of the trash found along our waterways contains plastics or other harmful chemicals which degrade and make their way into our water system.”

As a thank you to all the volunteers, presenting sponsor Vail Resorts Epic Promise will host a barbecue after the clean up from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Cafe in Arrowhead. There will also be live music with The Runaway Grooms and free beer from Bonfire Brewing.

Each participant will also get a commemorative t-shirt and the teams are asked to bring in their most interesting piece of trash to the event for a chance to win the Most Unusual Trash Award. To learn more contact the Eagle River Watershed Council at http://www.erwc.org.

First Fridays Art Exhibits

The Vail Valley Art Guild will showcase the photography of a local high school student as part of its First Friday exhibit and reception series at the Guild’s studio at 291 Main Street in Minturn.

Celia Barrie, a sophomore at Battle Mountain High School, will exhibit photos taken while on a recent safari in Africa. Accompanied by her Richmond, Virginia, grandparents, Celia traveled to Qatar, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa and viewed a variety of landscapes and wild animals.

The event is free and open to the public on Friday between 5:30 and 8 p.m. and is made possible by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Outreach program, which provides local venues for young artists and photographers to exhibit their work. The Vail Valley Art Guild also sponsors lectures, field trips and workshops throughout the year. For additional information, visit http://www.vailvalleyartguild.com.

Also on Friday, check out Gallery 8 Arts in Avon as they showcase the artwork of Shen, the original West Coast graffiti girl at their First Friday event.

Shen used to call the Vail Valley home and now resides and Texas, but just came from South Dakota where she was painting a mural in a school at the Rosebud Indian Reservation. It’s all part of her new Street Art Evangelism program where Shen goes into areas that are depressed or hurting and strives to bring hope, light and love to those communities through her art.

Shen is known for her portraits, especially portraits of musicians from pretty much every genre. Welcome Shen back to the Vail Valley at the reception between 4 and 7 p.m. Gallery 8 Arts is located at 150 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., between the UPS Store and Green Elephant Juicery. For more information, go to http://www.gallery8arts.com.