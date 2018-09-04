Vail Oktoberfest returns with activities and, of course, beer

Don't be fooled: this weekend may look like Lionshead has transformed into Munich, but it's just Oktoberfest, a celebration of beer, music and autumn.

The event will see a full weekend of authentic Bavarian fun including the return of many crowd favorites like the Klement's bratwurst eating contests, adult keg bowling, stein lifting competitions and costume contests.

Entertainment and Fun

The weekend kicks off on Friday at noon in Arrabelle Square. Throughout the afternoon, enjoy music from The Average German Band and tunes from Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band later in the day.

Guests are also invited to enjoy the Spaten Opening Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, officially marking the start of Oktoberfest in Vail. The evening concert featuring The Sessh will start at 7:30 p.m.

The weekend continues with more live music, Bavarian dancing demonstrations, costume contests, adult keg bowling, stein lifting and more.

On Saturday, the party goes into the night with a free concert from Rewind at 7:30 p.m.

Vail Oktoberfest is a family affair, and the event also features fun activities during the day for kids. Children will find lots to love in the Bavarian Kinder Club area, from live entertainment to crafts, pretzel necklace making and more.

VIP Experience

The Friday Afternoon Club VIP experience at Vail Oktoberfest brings you the luxury of premier seating, food and beverages amidst the excitement and live music of the festival. Bring your family and friends together in the crowd to enjoy a reserved table just for you. Each VIP experience accommodates eight people, each of whom receive a one-liter Vail Oktoberfest Stein, two complimentary Spaten beers, one bratwurst and pretzels for the table. Guests must reserve their table in advance. Tables are $800 each and are very limited. To reserve, email Lucy@gohighline.com

A little friendly competition

Keg Bowling is back, offering participants the chance to hurl a keg shell on wheels down the lane at a pyramid of keg shells with the intention of bringing down the pile. The top competitors from the first round of the competition move on the final round of Keg Bowling, where the champion of the day will be crowned and prizes will be awarded.

Those with strong stomachs can enter the Klement's Bratwurst Eating Contests to see who can scarf the most brats in three minutes. The competitor who wolfs down the most brats in the allotted time wins a prize package from Vail Oktoberfest including an official Oktoberfest stein and tokens.

The Bavarian Costume Contests reward those festival participants who are prepared and show up for the day in full Bavarian flare or in another Oktoberfest related costume. Festively dressed guests can participate in the Oktoberfest Costume Contests at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All ages are invited to participate and the winner will be determined by crowd response and will take home a Vail Oktoberfest stein and token package.

The Stein Lifting Competitions will test the arm strength and stamina of competitors. Competitors hold a full stein of beer out from their body at shoulder level and the last person standing with arms outstretched will take home an Oktoberfest prize package.

Honoring our military

Vail Oktoberfest will start each Friday at noon. The afternoons will be honoring all active, inactive and retired military with one complimentary beer. The event producers ask that you bring your military ID card to the token tent for your complimentary beer voucher on Friday.

For more information about Vail Oktoberfest, visit http://www.vailoktoberfest.com