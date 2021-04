Vail Performing Arts Academy is a nonprofit founded in 1995 dedicated to providing theatrical, educational and cultural experiences for the youth of the Eagle Valley.

Vail Performing Arts Academy is enrolling students ages 8 to 18 now for Summer! First, a Broadway Intensive, June 21- 23 at the EagleVail Pavilion leading up to the hit musical “Fame, Jr.” with auditions May 16 and rehearsals July 12-31 and shows July 31-Aug 1 at Battle Mountain High School. For more information, visit vpaa.org or email annah@vpaa.org . Space is limited.