Vail Performing Arts Academy fundraiser hopes to get families singing along to karaoke

VPAA's Karaoke Cafe hopes to connect with families where a typical Vail Valley fundraiser might fall flat.

Special to the Daily

Vail Performing Arts Academy’s first annual Karaoke Café fundraiser hopes to bring together kids and parents for a night of silly performances to karaoke classics like “Born To Run” and “I Want It That Way,” but behind the dramatics, VPAA has high expectations for the event.

“We wanted to do something for the families that participate,” Annah Sculley said. Sculley has spearheaded VPAA since she founded it in 1995.

“It’s more of a community involvement that our community can identify with, rather than being dressed up for some kind of gala,” elaborated Colin Meiring, VPAA’s artistic director, choreographer and beloved Simon Cowell figure to the kids.

From 5:30-9 p.m., amateur singers can turn out to Hovey & Harrison in Edwards. Tickets are $25, $15 for kids under 10 years old, and entry gets guests an Italian buffet dinner, complete with tiramisu, as well as a night of entertainment.

There will be longtime locals on a judges’ panel at the event, and they will award prizes including tickets to VPAA performances and Underground Sound shows to the strongest performers.

While about 600 to 700 kids and families participate in VPAA productions and programs each year, there’s no way the bakery can accommodate that many guests, so space is limited. Tickets are available online ahead of time at vpaa.org or at the door.

“It’s new and freewheeling and we just want it to be fun and a celebration of families,” Sculley said. “You never know if someone wants to pay to see a dad get up there and sing, you know, ‘Like a Virgin’ or something.”

If you go …

What: Karaoke Café benefiting Vail Performing Arts Academy

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Hovey & Harrison, Edwards

Cost: $25 for kids over 10 years old and adults; $15 for kids under 10

More information: Visit vpaa.org to purchase tickets ahead of time and learn more about upcoming performances.