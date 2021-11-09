Vail Performing Arts Academy presents ‘70’s Fever!’ show this weekend

Students will perform a wide range of era-defining songs from the 70s at this weekend’s show.

Vail Performing Arts Academy/Courtesy Photo

Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA) presents 70’s Fever! on Nov. 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

This production is a groovy revue of your favorite hits from the Beatles, to selections from Hair, to disco, interspersed with some poetry from Shel Silverstein. The show features local students ages 8 to 16, and celebrates the academy’s 26th year offering top quality performing arts instruction and performance opportunities.

“Our shows are back at the Vilar Center this fall and we could not be more thrilled!” said Executive Producer and Founder, Annah Scully. “After all these months of restriction, VPAA is so grateful to have our students and their audiences experience this world class venue once again.”

It should be noted that VPAC requires proof of vaccination to enter, and for students too young to receive a vaccination, masks will be required for those 2 to 11 years old. For full requirements and to order tickets, visit vilarpac.org.

Audience members are encouraged to wear vintage 70’s attire, and if so inclined, to sing along to hits including Let It Be, All You Need Is Love, Dancing Queen, Here Comes The Sun, I Will Survive and so much more.

The 70s Fever! show features local students ages 8 to 16.

Vail Performing Arts Academy/Courtesy Photo

“My favorite number in this show is ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ because it is such a happy and super hopeful song, said student performer Ernst Kruger.

Owen Ray likes “Yellow Submarine”, because “it is a really catchy tune”, and he is excited for the audience to sing along.

Sadie Solomon loves VPAA, “because it connects me with so many other fellow actors from all over the valley.”

Allie Jacobs said, “I like all the 70’s songs, just like my mom.”

This show is definitely one that will bring many generations together.

For more information about VPAA, visit vpaa.org.

Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA), a registered Colorado 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded in 1995 and dedicated to providing theatrical, educational and cultural experiences for the youth of the Eagle Valley.