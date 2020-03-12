Vail Performing Arts Academy presents ‘Animation Stars!’ for spring showcase

Vail Performing Arts Academy’s spring showcase, “Animation Stars!,” features songs and scenes from favorite movies including “Brave,” “Moana,” “Jungle Book,” “Tangled,” “Despicable Me,” “King Fu Panda,” “Hercules,” “Monsters Inc.,” “American Tale,” “The Princess and The Frog,” “A Shark’s Tale” and “Pocahontas.”

Starring more than 50 local students, this show will delight audiences of all ages with colorful characters and impressive musical production numbers.

“Our young cast has been meeting each Sunday afternoon since January, and thanks to the amazing talents of our artistic director, Colin Meiring; our assistant choreographer, Maria Barry; and our vocal coach, Melinda Carlson; and costumer, Val Watts, these young performers have learned 19 numbers in 10 intensive but super fun rehearsals,” said Annah Scully, executive producer.

Carlson added: “To me this show covers every nostalgic animated movie, from old favorites to new trendy hits. We have all heard these songs singing them with our kids in the car and this production brings them to life.”

Addie Moore, one of the many teens who has been with VPAA since she was 8 years old, said, “This show is so special because performing the songs from these cartoons keeps your childhood spark alive.”

VPAA, a nonprofit, began in 1995 and is celebrating 25 years of offering top quality performing arts instruction and unparalleled performance opportunities for local students ages 8 to 18.

VPAA presents three major musical productions a year, which includes the spring showcase at Battle Mountain High School, a fall revue and a full summer musical at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. All students ages 8 to 18 are welcome to audition and no experience is necessary.

In addition, VPAA offers a summer Broadway Workshop Intensive, and many year-round school enrichments, including the popular Colin’s Cotillion.

“Animation Stars!” will be performed at Battle Mountain High Auditorium, March 14 and 15, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for cash or check at the box office or $17 credit card. To order in advance or for more information about programs visit vpaa.org.

If you go …

What: “Animation Stars!”

When: Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Battle Mountain High School auditorium

Cost: $15 at the box office, $17 by credit card

More information: Visit vpaa.org.