Lilly and Jackson Blankenship and River Gorsuch sing "True Colors" while being backed by the cast of "Rock This Town Revue."

Vail Performing Arts Academy/Courtesy photo

Are you ready to rock? Come and listen to your favorite rock ‘n’ roll songs and tunes made famous by many musicals when the Vail Performing Arts Academy presents “Rock This Town Revue” on Saturday and Sunday.

“Rock This Town Review” will take you on a musical journey through the decades with the Vail Performing Arts Academy singers performing songs from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which debuted on Broadway in 1971, The Who’s rock opera, “Tommy,” which the band first performed in 1969 and was translated to the theatrical stage in London in 1979. (I’m betting on them singing “Pinball Wizard.”)

Songs from a more recent musical will be featured as well. “Spring Awakening” is a coming-of-age musical that debuted on Broadway in 2006. In addition to Broadway hits, there will be plenty of songs you can sing along to from the ’80s like “Eye of the Tiger,” of “Rocky III” movie fame from the band, Survivor, Foreigner’s hard driving “Juke Box Hero,” and of course, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

While the performances will be held at the Battle Mountain High School auditorium, the Vail Performing Arts Academy involves kids in grade school as well as high school in a collaborative effort to bring great entertainment to the stage. This weekend, over 60 talented kids will take the spotlight. The costumes, props, choreography and fun make this an entertaining way to spend your evening.

The Vail Performing Arts Academy has been around since 1995. Founded by executive director Annah Scully, the Vail Performing Arts Academy gives kids an outlet to express themselves and show off their talents.

“After enduring the pandemic, our casts and audiences have rebounded. Now, more than ever children need the opportunity to self-express and revel in the camaraderie of performing,” Scully said. “We’ve been blessed all these years with a supportive and appreciative community who fill the seats, cheer, donate and agree that the Vail Performing Arts Academy is, indeed, the most important stage in a child’s life.”

Scully has been putting on these shows for 28 years and has great help from artistic director and choreographer Colin Meiring, vocal instructor Melinda Carlson, and Val Watts, who is in charge of the costumes. These leaders have been rehearsing with the cast on Sundays since September and are putting the finishing touches on the shows this week.

“It is truly astounding what these young actors accomplish in our intensive rehearsals. We have so much enthusiasm and talent, and each student finds a way to shine, no matter their experience. We work hard but we also have so much fun, that’s the key,” Scully said.

Tickets are general admission and can be bought online with a credit card for $18 or at the box office with a check or cash for $15. Visit VPAA.org to purchase and for more information. Also, sign-up has begun for Vail Performing Arts Academy’s Spring Revue which will be “Broadway Showtime,” and the summer musical will be “Into The Woods, Jr.,” for ages 8 to 16. Space is limited so get your kids to commit early so they can have fun and grow their skills on stage.