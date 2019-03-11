Vail Performing Arts Academy to present Latin hits

Audience members will not be able to contain their urge to dance in their seats during Vail Performing Arts Academy's (VPAA) Spring revue, "Let's Get Loud," a zesty tribute to Latin hits from pop to Broadway.

Starring a large and diverse cast of local students, "Let's Get Loud!" features salsa hits including the show's namesake pop hit by Jennifer Lopez, as well as, booty shaking favorites "Conga, Hot! Hot! Hot," "La Isla Bonita," "Havana," "Me Gente," "La Bamba" and more. Show tunes include numbers from "Evita," "Once on This Island," "West Side Story," and the animated hit movie "Coco."

Rehearsals began in September, under the expert tutelage of the stellar VPAA staff, to prepare the young actors for shows on Saturday and Sunday at Battle Mountain High School at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at http://www.vpaa.org or at the box office, for $15.

Artistic Director and Choreographer Colin Meiring, Music Director Melinda Carlson, Assistant Choreographer Maria Barry, Executive Producer Annah Scully and Costume Designer Val Watts, have been creating musical magic for the past 24 years and have worked with over 7000 local children ages 8 to 18 .

"The goal is to not only create wildly entertaining productions but also to instill confidence, creativity and joyful self expression which become vital life skills that VPAA students take with them into their future, " says Scully in a press release.

Liani Pierman describes her experience as a VPAA performer as "enticing and exhilarating."

Recommended Stories For You

Jesus Palacio, another student, said, "I like this production in particular because it is very diverse and unique."

Performer Levi Stepanek said, "this show is special because it embraces and honors other cultures."

Natalie Vigil is excited to be part of a show, that, as she puts it, "celebrates her Spanish heritage."

For more information about "Let's Get Loud!" and to enroll in the upcoming VPAA summer production of "Frozen, Jr.," visit http://www.vpaa.org or email annah@vpaa.org.