Vail Public Library to display local art

Local landscape artist and former art teacher, Nancy Rondeau will be showing her fifteenth annual show at the Vail Public Library Community Room from Sunday, Dec. 16, through Monday, Dec. 31. The Community Room operates during the same hours as the Library itself. However, holiday events may affect the schedule.

Rondeau first skied on Vail Mountain in 1962 and set her sights on someday moving to Vail. It took a while, getting side-tracked living for extended periods in London, England and Greenwich, Connecticut—where she came to appreciate landscapes and gardens. She finally moved to Vail in 1988.

Rondeau's theme this year is "Alpine Views" painted plein aire of Colorado in oil and watercolors of her garden flowers. A reception will be held on Thursday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. All are invited to join Rondeau to view and chat about her extensive time painting in Colorado.