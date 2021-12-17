Vail Rec District announces winter race schedule

Vail Recreation District will host four races this winter varying from uphill and downhill and including activities for runners, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and more.

Vail Rec District/Courtesy photo

Get those racing legs in shape, because Vail Recreation District winter racing is back in 2022 with four events around the valley. This includes the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on Saturday, Jan. 22, the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Saturday, Feb. 5, the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on Sunday, Feb. 20, and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle Winter Running Race on Saturday, March 12. Each race will have well-marked routes, helpful race staff, a great community vibe, awesome prizes, raffle giveaways and more.

Arrowhead Skimo & Uphill: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 a.m.

Winter race season kicks off at Arrowhead, located to the west of Beaver Creek in Avon. This event, now in its third year, features an uphill and skimo competition. Racers can choose between the uphill, where only the ascent is timed, or the skimo, where both the ascent and descent are timed. Racers may use any means to get up the mountain including snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices. Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets.

Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet and just under two miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of Arrow Bahn Express Lift. The uphill route will take participants up the Cresta and Pow Wow ski runs, and the downhill route will be Golden Bear.

Categories: Uphill ski, uphill splitboard, uphill non-ski/splitboard, skimo (up and down)

Cost: Adult $36 preregistered, $47 day-of; Student $25 preregistered, $35 day-of

Meadow Mountain Skimo: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

The rec district’s inaugural winter Meadow Mountain race in 2021 was a success, and is back again this year. Look forward to the truest backcountry experience in the Vail Rec District winter race events.

The course is an approximately 2-mile loop with 800 vertical feet of elevation gain. Racers will begin and finish on the bench just above the Meadow Mountain parking lot and start up the open slope to looker’s right (west). Just above the Everkrisp trail closure, the skin track begins and includes a mandatory boot pack section. Expert skiers will be required to attach their skis to their packs during the race. Intermediate and beginner racers can shoulder their skis. The skin track leads to the top of the old chairlift. The course then traverses to the south before descending to the ridge down to the start/finish area.

Categories: Expert (three loops), intermediate (two loops), beginner (one loop)

Cost: Adult $36 preregistered,$47 day-of; Student $25 preregistered, $35 day-of

Vail Mountain Winter Uphill: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m.

Uphillers rejoice — the annual Vail Mountain Winter Uphill Race is back after a hiatus in 2021. Skiers, snowboarders and winter runners will tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead. Vail Resorts and US Foods will be providing breakfast for all event participants at Eagle’s Nest following the race.

This event is ideal for competitors and non-competitors featuring categories for each, and honors the memory of Vail local Lyndon Ellefson who was instrumental in starting the U.S. men’s mountain running program. Some of the entry fees will go toward supporting the U.S. Mountain Running Team.

Categories: Splitboard, ski and non-ski

Cost: Adult $36 preregistered,$47 day-of; Student $25 preregistered, $35 day-of

11th Annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle: Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

Taking place at the Vail Nordic Center, the Shamrock Shuffle Winter Running Race is one of the district’s top events of the year. Choose from a 5K or 10K race and bring the kids for the 1K fun run to celebrate all things green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. Following the race, there will be an after party at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse.

Categories: Snowshoes and Yaktrax, and a non-prize-eligible running shoe category

Cost: Adult $30 preregistered,$40 day-of; Student $20 preregistered,$30 day-of

Please note that for 2022 there is no series registration, only individual race registration.

The Vail Recreation District’s 2022 winter racing sponsors include Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Town of Minturn, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead at Vail, Dynafit, Alpine Wine & Spirits, 808 Distillery, Alpine Quest Sports, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Cripple Creek Backcountry, the Krueger family businesses, USA Mountain Running, Swix and Optic Nerve.

For more information on any of these races, visit vailrec.com , contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .