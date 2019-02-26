Vail Recreation District hosting Samrock Shuffle races

The Vail Recreation District will host the eighth annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle 10K, 5K and kids 1K fun run on Saturday, March 9, to celebrate all things green in anticipation of St. Patrick's Day. Registration will open at 2:30 p.m. with the race starting at 4.

Taking place at the Vail Nordic Center, the event includes race categories for showshoes and Yaktrax, as well as a non-prize-eligible running shoe category. The race will start at 4 p.m. from the Vail Golf and Nordic Clubhouse, and will be followed immediately by a post-race party at the clubhouse.

Participants and spectators of the Shamrock Shuffle are advised to park on the south end of the Vail Nordic Center lot.

Costs for the race are $25 to preregister online (www.vailrec.com/register) or $35 day-of; $15 for students who are preregistered or $25 on race day; and free for the kids 1K fun run. The first 100 registered participants will also receive a free gift. Racers may also register in person or pick up their bib from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at the Salomon store, located in Lionshead Village.

No snowshoes? No problem. Limited snowshoe rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Vail Nordic Center.

Join us after the race for a spirited after-party in the Vail Golf and Nordic Clubhouse where participants will be treated to a delicious soup buffet, and racers 21 years and older will receive a free beer courtesy of Vail Brewing Company with their race entry. There will also be a cash bar available.

Recommended Stories For You

During the party, prizes will be given out to the top three women and men in the 5K and 10K snowshoe and Yaktrax categories. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded to the best St. Patrick's Day-themed outfits. A raffle drawing will also take place for all participants at the after-party with an opportunity to win some great prizes from race sponsors.

The Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle is the fourth and final event in the Bloch & Chapleau Vail Grail Winter Race Series. Participants who also completed the Vail Nordic 5K Citizen's Race, Vail Derail Winter Bike Race and Vail Athletic Club Vail Mountain Uphill will have a shot at winning the coveted Vail Grail, a permanent trophy that will bear the male and female division winners' names for years to come.

The 2019 Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle is presented by Krueger Architecture & Design, J Krueger and Company, Karl Krueger (Architect), Celynn McClarrinon (Certified Grief Recovery Specialist), Grand Traverse Landscaping, McClarrinon Photography, Carol D Krueger (Attorney at Law), Avon Liquor, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Vail Brewing Company, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, SYNC Performance, Yaktrax, TriggerPoint, PCL Construction and Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.vailrec.com, contact Kip Tingle at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.