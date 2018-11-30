Vail Recreation District winter kids camps announced

The Vail Recreation District's KidZone Winter Break Camp is an opportunity for kids to be active, have fun and participate in engaging activities while school is out. Winter Break Camp takes place at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy in Minturn from Monday, Dec. 24, through Tuesday, Jan. 4. The camp is open to kindergarteners through fifth graders. Camp drop off will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and pickup will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

KidZone offers a free shuttle from the Imagination Station in Lionshead to Minturn during the Winter Break Camp. Separate and free reservations are required. Sign up at http://www.vailrec.com/register under KidZone Shuttle Vail/Imagination Station.

Shuttle drop off will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and pickup from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

To save some dough, sign up early and save. The cost per day is $40 if registered by Monday, Dec. 17, and $45 if registered after Dec. 17. Advance reservations and payment are required and are non-refundable. However, if staff is able to fill the canceled space, a refund of the daily fee (minus a $5 processing charge) will be issued. Cancellations must be received at least 48 hours in advance.

Participating campers should bring a lunch, water bottle, winter coat, snow pants, snow boots, hat, gloves and a backpack. Bring appropriate clothing for daily activities, and label everything. All fees are included and children may not spend money while at KidZone.

Camp schedule

Monday, Dec. 24:

Swimming at Avon Rec Center; craft: holiday craft kits.

Wednesday, Dec. 26:

Pickleball; craft: Rice Krispies gingerbread houses.

Thursday, Dec. 27:

Nordic ski or snowshoe; craft: pottery painting and making trail mix.

Friday, Dec. 28:

Dodgeball madness and Kids in the Kitchen; craft: marshmallow igloos.

Monday, Dec. 31:

Nordic ski or snowshoe; craft: science experiments.

Wednesday, Jan. 2:

Sledding at Vail Nature Center and s'mores; craft: button making and snowman crafts.

Thursday, Jan. 3:

Gymnastics at Vail Gymnastics Center; craft: winter wooden sign painting.

Friday, Jan. 4:

Winter extravaganza and ice-skating; craft: carnival games, wheels and fluffy snow slime.

All activities are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

To register for Winter Break Camp, visit http://www.vailrec.com/register. For more information about Winter Break Camp and other KidZone camps, visit http://www.vailrec.com, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.