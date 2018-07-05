Vail Rotary seeking nonprofit community partners for Labor Day Weekend Duck Race

EAGLE COUNTY — A Labor Day Weekend tradition in Vail, the Vail Rotary Duck Race down Gore Creek gave back $20,000 to its nonprofit community partners in 2017. Organizers are looking for nonprofit partners for the 20th annual event, taking place Sunday, Sept. 2.

Nonprofit organizations looking to partner sign up to sell Duck Race adoption papers and earn 60 percent of the funds raised for their organizations. Nonprofits can sign up at http://www.vailduckrace.com, where they can also solicit donations and track fundraising.

For the annual Duck Race, people pay to "adopt" a rubber duck with a number on it. On the morning of Sept. 2, the ducks are dropped into Gore Creek, racing down in a wave of yellow to the finish area, where certain ducks will win their owners prizes.

The Duck Race is Vail Rotary's primary fundraisier, with money supporting a variety of projects. In addition to scholarships for high school graduates, some of Vail Rotary's local projects include:

The Cycle Effect

Vail Valley Soccer Club

Rotary Youth Exchange

Highway Cleanup

Irradiation of Polio

For more information on how to become a Rotary community partner, contact Leah O'Brien at 970-331-4010 or visit vailduckrace.com to sign up as a nonprofit partner.