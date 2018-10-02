Vail Ski Swap returns for 49th year

More information: The Swap features products from across all snowsport disciplines: alpine, snowboard, telemark, backcountry and Nordic. The Swap also presents an array of new soft goods and accessories, such as jackets, pants, helmets, gloves and goggles. A percentage of proceeds go to Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. Drop off dates for gear is Oct. 20 and 25 with locations in Avon, Eagle and Vail.

Cost: $15 on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and $5 from 7 p.m. on. The swap is free to attend Saturday and Sunday.

The Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, a local tradition since 1969, returns Oct. 26-28 to the Dobson Ice Area in Lionshead Village. With gear drop-off days set for Oct. 20 and 25, it's also a great time of year to clear out unwanted ski and snowboard equipment while earning cash to buy something new.

The event, which raises funds for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, features products from all snowsport disciplines: alpine, snowboard, telemark, backcountry and Nordic. The Swap also presents an array of new soft goods and accessories, such as jackets, pants, helmets, gloves and goggles from vendors from around the region.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley's oldest nonprofit organization, was founded in 1962 to provide training and competition programs for aspiring young athletes and has continued to evolve since its inception, branching out into five program disciplines: alpine, freeskiing, mogul, snowboard, and Nordic. A percentage of sales from the swap benefit the club.

"The Swap really goes beyond the exchange and purchasing of equipment," said SSCV events director Euginnia Seyferth. "It's a celebration of winter. When you see the excitement on a kid's face who just snagged a pair of skis or boots, it's a really fun atmosphere and it gets you super pumped for the season."

Admission to the swap

The swap is worth a visit throughout the weekend, but the first night is the best time to get first dibs on new and used gear. The event kicks off Friday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m., and there is a $15 admission fee for adults and teenagers for the first two hours. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free. At 7 p.m. on Friday, the fee drops to $5. Shoppers can also get $5 off admission with a student ID. The venue will close at 10 p.m.

Admission is free the remainder of the weekend. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28. All sales are final.

Drop Off your unwanted gear

Want to sell gear? Bring new or used equipment to a drop-off location. If it sells, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail will take a 25 percent commission and return the remaining profits to the seller by mail.

Drop-off opportunities are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elk Parking Lot, Avon.

Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brush Creek Elementary, Eagle.

Thursday, Oct. 25, from noon to 7 p.m. at Dobson Ice Arena, Vail.

At drop-off locations, volunteers will be on hand to help with pricing and other questions about the selling process.

While the Swap accepts almost anything in terms of used ski and snowboard equipment, there are a handful of items that will be turned away: unmounted bindings, heavily used boots, used hats, helmets, gloves, goggles, baselayers or other accessory items. All of these items can be purchased new at the swap.

Unsold equipment must be picked up at Dobson Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. The Swap cannot keep equipment after 5 p.m. on Sunday.