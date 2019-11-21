Vail Snow Days announces opening acts for Friday and Saturday shows with Modest Mouse and The Head and the Heart

The Head and The Heart first became popular for their old-world folk on it's self-titled album and has since moved into more a more pop-driven sound.

Special to the Daily

Vail Snow Days featuring headliners Modest Mouse and The Head and The Heart is creeping closer and organizers have announced the openers. Opening acts include The Rad Trads, a Brooklyn-based, five-piece jazz-meets-punk rock band, and Colorado native and rock artist Rob Drabkin.

Here’s what the full schedule looks like.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Snow Days Live!, will include live tunes at a variety of bars and restaurants throughout Vail Village and Lionshead. Attendees can enjoy live music at several town-favorite venues from artists like Scott Munns, Austin’s Rose, Scott Rednor and Friends and more. The full lineup can be found here. To continue the party, the Pray For Snow Pub Crawl will take place Thursday evening.

Friday, Dec. 13

Festival Village from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mountain Plaza, located at the base of Gondola One, will include ski demos courtesy of Liberty Skis, gear demos from Oakley, as well as snacks and sampling from brands like Nature Valley, Pepsi, Ripple Foods and Kicking Horse Coffee. Attendees can also stop by and enjoy experiences from event partners like Audi, Helly Hansen and GoPro, as well as catch the start of the Vail Snow Days Block Party, taking place on Vail’s famous International Bridge from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Here, attendees will find lively action in the heart of Vail Village with Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks and Bloody Mary Bar, a variety of brands providing product sampling and more.

Guests can finish the evening at the free Modest Mouse concert starting at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) at the Ford Park Parking Lot Concert Venue with opener The Rad Trads.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Festivities will include Festival Village from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mountain Plaza once again, including activations from the same brands and partners, as well as the Vail Snow Days Block Party from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. To cap the night off is another free concert, opening with Colorado native, rock artist Rob Drabkin at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30pm), with The Head and The Heart as headliners at the Ford Park Parking Lot Concert Venue. Once again, general admission is free and VIP tickets are available here.

Sunday Dec. 15

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. guests can enjoy Bluegrass and Bloodies, presented by Jack Link’s Protein Snacks at The Tavern on Arabelle Square, with Bloody Mary’s made with Jack Link’s signature Bloody Mary recipe and garnished with their all-new, “Cold Crafted” snacks. The weekend’s ongoing programming of Festival Village (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), Block Party at International Bridge (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Snow Days Live at 4 p.m. will finish off the weekend.