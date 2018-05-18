Vail Staycation: Local deals at hotels, spas & more

While a lot of locals leave the valley for offseason, it's one of the best times of the year for a romantic getaway for two, a girls' weekend, guys' adventure or fun for the whole family.

Here are some deals to jump on before summer heats up.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

For mountain locals, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail has room rates starting at $155 through June 16 (excluding Memorial Day weekend). Book a guest room starting at only $155 (rate based on a two-night minimum or $195 for one night) and receive a $50 credit to use around the resort. Make it a "suite" deal by upgrading into a one bedroom suite or residence with rates starting at $395. If you're bringing the kids, then ask to have a tent set up in the room — it's a luxurious Colorado glamping experience, accompanied with pint-sized robes.

The Remedy Bar has the cure to what ails with the return of happy hour daily from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy a glass of draft beer at 50 percent off, or $6 featured wines by the glass.

Special savings at the spa offers guests 50-minute massages starting at $129. Reinvigorate the mind and body and enjoy 25 percent off additional treatments such as a facial, body treatment or nail treatment (promotion excludes services at the salon).

Upon check-in, guests must present government issued ID such as a driver's license. Counties that apply: Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, Garfield. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Call reservations at 303-389-3301 to book.

Vail Vitality Center Spa in the Vail Mountain Lodge

Indulge a little at the spa. Enjoy 30 percent off all spa services, or choose three for $275. Use all three visits for yourself, or share with a friend.

Valid through June 22, excluding June 8 through June 10. To book, call 970-476-7721, and learn more at http://www.vailmountainlodge.com.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

Enjoy the 2-for-1 Spring Getaway at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa. Book a one-bedroom condo and you will automatically be upgraded to a spacious two-bedroom condo, which features a master suite with a king bed and a second bedroom with two queen beds, along with a full kitchen, living room and dining room. Rates start at $259 per night.

The Westin also has a Colorado residents rate. Centennial State residents can always take up to 20 percent off standard rates.

Visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.

At Maya restaurant in The Westin, the spring dinner special offers three delicious courses for $30. Offer valid until June 3. Spa Anjali has a Spring Rejuvenation Special, offering a custom facial or massage for $99 for 50 minutes or $129 for 75 minutes.

On the day of spa service, Spa Anjali guests can also enjoy one yoga or movement class and access to the pool. This offer is available Monday through Thursday only, tax and gratuity not included.

Hotel Talisa

One of Vail's newest luxury hotels has created a Colorado Stay-cation Package for stays though June 14. Rates are $169 per night, inclusive of a $50 resort credit that guests can use to experience dining or spa. Learn more at http://www.hoteltalisa.com/staycation.

Colorado resident also can save 20 percent on stays through the end of September 2018. Guests must show a valid Colorado ID at check-in.

This summer at Talisa, check out actives and experiences including Apres Everyday programming, featuring the hotel's signature Moet Flutes & Frites offering, a daily specialty lemonade station, passed gourmet macaroons, daily champagne sabering and passed bubbles, fireside s'more roasts with the S'mores Butler, Talisa Tykes children's programming, Yoga on the Gore and more. Visit http://www.hoteltalisa.com for the full schedule.

The Pines Lodge and The Osprey at Beaver Creek

Take advantage of some really low rates at The Pines and the Osprey in Beaver Creek.

The hotels are offering low rates available for anyone searching. For example, mid-May base rates at the Pines start at $149, and over Memorial Day weekend rates start at $174, and then the first weekend of June rates are $179. Learn more and book at pineslodge.rockresorts.com and ospreyatbeaver-creek.rockresorts.com.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

With temperatures rising and summer quickly approaching, es-cape to The Ritz-Carlton at Bachelor Gulch for a restorative mountain staycation. Travelers are invited to indulge in a luxurious, nature-inspired spa treatment like the Miner's Mineral Mud Wrap or the Ultimate Radiance & Renewal Facial. Before and after treatment, guests can enjoy the elements of the spa facility at no extra cost. Current spa promotions that are valid through May 25 include 50 percent off all spa treatments 60 minutes or more, Mondays through Fridays, and 30 percent off all spa treatments 60 minutes or more, Saturdays and Sundays. Lean more at http://www.ritz carlton.com/en/hotels/colorado/bachelor-gulch.

The Sebastian — Vail

Stay in the heart of Vail Village and enjoy 25 percent off two nights, valid through May 31. Guests can also book summer and save up to 35 percent at the hotel (must book by May 30).

Additionally, restaurant Leonora in The Sebastian is offering Wine Down Wednesdays — buy one, get one free tapas; and buy one, get one free select wines by the glass. Visit http://www.thesebastianvail.com to learn more.

Double Tree by Hilton Vail

Following a complete renovation, the West Vail property features 116 modern guest rooms and suites.

Check out the property for a mid-week staycation special — 15 percent off lodging rates that guests can call to inquire about. Call 970-476-2739 to book.

Opening Memorial Weekend, e hotel's soon-to-open premier restaurant Pivot62 will be serving shareable plates and handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant menu is centralized around the wood burning oven, with meals prepared from locally sourced ingredients to create elevated dishes the entire family can gather around. Deals for locals include a pool special — buy a $25 beer bucket and get pool access 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, based on occupancy — and local drink specials such as $5 drafts and wells, $4 shot specials and $7 house wine will be available.