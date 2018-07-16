Vail Summer Bluegrass finishes with Everyone Orchestra

When: Wednesday, July 18; Liver Down the River performs at 6 p.m., followed by two sets of the Everyone Orchestra at 7 p.m.

What: Vail Summer Bluegrass free concert series ends with Everyone Orchestra and Liver Down the River.

VAIL — The Vail Summer Bluegrass Series comes to a close on Wednesday, July 18, with an all-star tribute to improvisational bluegrass. Portland, Oregon-based Matt Butler will lead the ever-evolving lineup of Everyone Orchestra musicians through two sets of music.

This iteration will feature Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon), Rev Jeff Mosier (Aquarium Rescue Unit), Darren Garvey & Bridget Law (Elephant Revival) and Tyler Grant & Adrian Engfer (The Grant Farm). Support duties will be handled by Durango's Liver Down the River.

"Vail Bluegrass is thrilled to welcome Everyone Orchestra back to our stage," said Ariel Rosemberg, promoter of the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series. "Between the band's interaction with one another and the energy that flows through the crowd, there is truly no better way to wrap up the 2018 season."

The Everyone Orchestra performances encourage improvisation, collaboration and audience interaction.

"The experience of playing with different musicians, improvising every night and getting the crowd involved in ways different from a regular show has provided an unparalleled live music experience," said Matt Butler, Everyone Orchestra's conductor. "Utilizing conducted improvisation as a tool to facilitate spontaneous group compositions is what makes Everyone Orchestra unique and magical."

The Vail Summer Bluegrass performance kicks off at 6 p.m. with Liver Down the River, followed by two sets of the Everyone Orchestra at 7 p.m. The show is free to attend, and will go on rain or shine.

For more information about Vail Summer Bluegrass, visit http://www.vailbluegrass.com and follow Vail Bluegrass on social media.